Generali Global Assistance Ranked 76 in The Software Report's Top 100 Software Companies

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced they were ranked in The Software Report Top 100 Software Companies list in the 76th spot. GGA joins the likes of Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce among the top software companies in the world. The Software Report ranking caps a busy early summer for GGA which also won a GOLD GLOBEE® Award from Golden Bridge Awards.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in a number of industries worldwide. This was GGA's first Globee® win. They were recognized for the continued global expansion of their cybersecurity division – rolling out their offerings in 99 additional countries.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented, "This Golden Globee is a recognition of the hard work our team has put in over the past year to expand our reach. As a company, we want to be a lifetime partner to our customers and we are going to be able to service them anywhere they go. We are grateful to Golden Bridge Awards for recognizing our efforts."

GGA was one of only six cybersecurity firms listed in the Top 100 Software firms. GGA cracked the Top 100 firms this year being the identity theft protection engine behind many Fortune 500 companies. The Software Report has previously featured GGA as a part of their top 25 cybersecurity firms – placing ninth in 2020.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Global Identity and Cyber Protection at Generali Global Assistance, added, "We are beyond thrilled to join the Software Report Top 100 list. This is a testament to our team and our partners – both of which have triumphed in the last year, despite the challenges that the pandemic presented. With new cyber threats consistently popping up, our team is working hard every day to protect our customers. This past year was a tough one for many, but the GGA team has risen to that challenge and I am very happy to see the efforts recognized."

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk & Home Care Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. GGA is proud to be the identity protection engine behind some of the biggest names in the financial and insurance industries, providing comprehensive identity & cyber protection to more than 165 million customers across 90+ countries worldwide.

