Generali Global Assistance Ranked as 2019's Leading Travel Insurer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance (GGA) today announced that it has been ranked as the leading travel insurance provider with a score of 9.45 by market and consumer data provider Statista.

Statista ranked Generali Global Assistance along with nine of its competitors in the travel insurance industry on scale of 1 - 10 in these respective categories. GGA was ranked nearly a full point above it's second closest competitor TravelSafe (8.53). This announcement caps off a year of growth for the company, which began in early 2019 with the acquisition of Trip Mate, Inc.

Statista compiled the ratings based on over 240 hours of extensive research which included contacting professionals & industry insiders, posing as travelers looking to insure their trip, and reviewing the entire claims process. To test the various travel insurance offerings, the review team posed as travelers to simulate the same type of vacation plans for each company to compare coverage and cost. They simulated three scenarios with an upfront investment of $5,000 or more, the scenarios included a U.S. – based cruise, a French vacation, and a high-adventure Antarctic vacation. The findings of these tests were then taken and put through a proprietary weighted system used to score the data and rate the companies on a scale of 1 – 10.

"We are excited to be recognized as a leading travel insurance company in the US," said Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance. "Receiving this recognition as leading travel provider inspires us to continue providing the best in both products and service to our customers. Among our goals for 2020 is to continue to provide innovative products specifically designed for today's modern traveler, in addition to providing transparency and education for the marketplace."

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for nearly 30 years. Generali Global Assistance is part of the Europ Assistance Group, the travel insurer and assistance provider of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

