Generali Global Assistance Tailors Travel Insurance Offering to Support Smart Vaccination and Digital Health Pass Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance and its affiliated companies ("GGA") today announced that it will be supporting upcoming smart vaccination and digital health pass initiatives by adding custom options to their Travel Insurance offerings and endorsing the Good Health Pass and the World Health Organization's ("WHO") Smart Vaccination Certificate Working Group initiatives.

Generali Global Assistance, one of the leading travel insurance and service provider organizations, according to U.S. News & World Report, will tailor certain travel insurance offerings to accommodate numerous new entry requirements across the globe. GGA also endorses various smart vaccination and digital health pass initiatives that provide customers with a reliable source of information for continuously-changing country requirements. Successful implementation of these initiatives will allow travelers to verify their coverage prior to departure and give them an opportunity to update certain coverage limits, such as medical coverage, in accordance with the destination country's requirements. GGA will also continue covering epidemic-related illnesses as a covered reason to cancel or interrupt a trip, along with reimbursements for emergency medical care, emergency medical transportation, change fees, and loyalty points redeposit fees.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "As a travel insurance provider, we want to play a leading role in creating a seamless travel experience for our customers. As a result, we chose to endorse some of the leading smart vaccination and digital health pass initiatives while tailoring our offerings to accommodate the growing number of new entry requirements around the globe. We look forward to adding value to these cross-sector initiatives by leveraging our extensive experience mitigating risks for individuals and institutions to help facilitate the return of international travel and reinvigorate the global economy."

GGA will also be endorsing some of these smart vaccination and digital health pass initiatives to provide customers with a reliable source of information for the continuously changing country requirements. GGA will be supporting the Good Health Pass, an open, inclusive, and cross-sector initiative, bringing together leading companies and organizations from the technology, health, and travel sectors. It will also be supporting the WHO's Smart Vaccination Certificate Working Group, a consortium focused on establishing standards for a common architecture for a digital smart vaccination certificate to support the anticipated vaccine(s) against COVID-19 and other immunizations.

Carnicelli concluded, "As a company focused on caring for our customers during their most difficult moments with products that directly impact their travel experience, we felt it was our duty to play a proactive role in promoting a smooth return to travel through these initiatives."

