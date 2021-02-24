Generali Global Assistance to Offer Travel Insurance for Campers Through RoverPass

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance (GGA) today announced that it will be offering travel insurance for purchase through its partner RoverPass , which is an emerging travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground that expands vacation opportunities for people all across the country.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "As people look for ways to escape the stay-at-home routine, many have turned to camping and road trips as their socially distanced activities of choice. Our 2020 summer travel survey results showed that 72% of US travelers said they would be taking their next trip via car, setting the stage for the revival of the golden age of road trips, with RVs becoming popular among younger demographics. As travelers become increasingly reliant on digital platforms to plan and book their vacations, we're proud to partner with RoverPass to provide their customers with peace of mind as they look to book their next outdoor expedition."

Travelers booking through RoverPass will be given the option to help protect their RV or camping trip with Generali Global Assistance's travel insurance offering during the booking process. This offering will give travelers added Trip Cancellation benefits and is designed to provide coverage in the event COVID-19 related illness impacts their trip. Additional coverages and services included in the offering available to RoverPass customers include:

Trip Interruption & Trip Cancellation: coverage if your upcoming trip is cancelled or interrupted due to sickness or injury including coverage for interruptions or cancellation as a result of you or a traveling companion becoming ill with COVID-19.

coverage if your upcoming trip is cancelled or interrupted due to sickness or injury including coverage for interruptions or cancellation as a result of you or a traveling companion becoming ill with COVID-19. Global Medical Network: customers are given access to GGA's extensive global network of more than 750,000 in-network medical providers.

customers are given access to GGA's extensive global network of more than 750,000 in-network medical providers. 24/7 Travel Assistance: policyholders will also have 24/7 access to GGA's travel support services including medical & legal assistance, traveling companion assistance, assistance locating lost or stolen items, assistance in replacing prescriptions while traveling, and pet assistance.

policyholders will also have 24/7 access to GGA's travel support services including medical & legal assistance, traveling companion assistance, assistance locating lost or stolen items, assistance in replacing prescriptions while traveling, and pet assistance. Concierge Services: customers will also be able to use Generali Global Assistance's concierge services to help get restaurant, airline, or rental car reservations in addition to golf tee times or tickets for events at their destination.

"We are thrilled to provide our customers with the ability to help protect their trip during these unpredictable times. We chose Generali Global Assistance as our partner since they are a global leader in travel insurance and are dedicated to working with us to bring RV and camping travel experiences to the next level. Travelers can now book with confidence, and the RV parks and campground managers that make up our network can have peace of mind in 2021 and beyond!" added Ravi Parikh, CEO of RoverPass.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for nearly 30 years. Generali Global Assistance is part of the Europ Assistance Group, the travel insurer and assistance provider of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

To learn more about GGA's travel insurance & assistance offerings, please visit: https://www.generalitravelinsurance.com/

About RoverPass

RoverPass is the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an

RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for

RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network. The RoverPass commitment to RV parks and campgrounds includes the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs.

For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass.

Generali Global Assistance Media Contact:

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)

+1 646-859-5951

[email protected]

RoverPass Media Contact:

Lisa Senecal

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance