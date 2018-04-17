Generali Global Corporate & Commercial North America Releases Centurion 3.0

Centurion is a holistic global insurance and assistance solution that provides protection for risks associated with global operations, addressing potential gaps in coverage stemming from general liability, employee injury, automobile and property exposures, and employee travel, among other risks. As a Controlled Master Program, Centurion offers global coverage consistency, centralized management and timely resolution of any issue. GC&C launched Centurion in 2015.

Bill Skapof, Head of Generali Global Corporate & Commercial North America, commented on today's news, "Over the past three years, we have paid close attention to feedback received from our global clients and brokers. We took that feedback into account and are pleased to roll-out this latest version of Centurion which is truly a bespoke insurance solution for global risks. The latest version incorporates all of the previous iterations and enhancements, while adding a robust lineup of new benefits that focus on helping employers insure their most valuable asset – their employees."

Through its partnership with Generali Global Assistance, a leader in the assistance industry and part of the Generali Group, GC&C has bolstered the already comprehensive product package to offer even greater risk management solutions, including:

Benefits for accidental injuries resulting in paralysis



Tragic accidents on a common carrier



Additional benefits for when proper safety precautions have been met (e.g. wearing a seatbelt)



Benefits for employees with children to help with education and/or daycare costs



Trauma Counseling



Rehabilitation training



Necessary home modifications and vehicle alterations



Costs for hearing aids or prosthetics



Spousal/partner retraining



Benefits for victims of assaults or car jackings

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, said, "As an assistance company, helping people through some of life's most difficult challenges is in our DNA. We are proud to be able to provide this new suite of services to GC&C's corporate clients and their employees around the world, as well as deliver on our value proposition of 'non-stop caring' for our customers."

GC&C developed Centurion's robust policy forms in-house, offering an industry-leading highly customizable solution to uniquely suit the requirements of each customer. The policy comprehensively services clients' global property, casualty, and specialty insurance needs through a single, integrated coverage package. Centurion is backed by the global infrastructure and expertise of the Generali Group, one of the world's leading insurers. GC&C leverages Generali Group's global scope and experience in creating multinational programs to provide best-in-class corporate and commercial solutions.

Skapof concluded, "Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive insurance, assistance, and risk management program on the market to U.S.-based multinational organizations, and I firmly believe that our latest Centurion product accomplishes this. This new version also provides benefits for coma or brain damage victims, excess medical expenses while travelling for work, indemnity payments during hospital confinements, and coverage for burn victims. It even has coverages for home property damages while travelling and pet care costs due to hospital confinement."

THE GENERALI GROUP

Generali is an independent, Italian Group, with a strong international presence. Established in 1831, it is among the world's leading insurers and it is present in over 60 countries with total premium income exceeding €68 billion in 2017. With nearly 71,000 employees in the world and 57 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Western Europe and an increasingly significant presence in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Asia. In 2017, Generali Group was included among the most sustainable companies in the world by the Corporate Knights ranking.

GENERALI GLOBAL CORPORATE & COMMERCIAL (GC&C)

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial division offers complete insurance solutions and services to businesses and brokers in 160+ countries around the world, with a total premium income of € 1.9 billion in 2017. With offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas, the division's global network of over 1,000 dedicated professionals and 100+ risk control engineers speaks your language and partners with your company, using Generali's global experience, local knowledge and sector insights to provide integrated and custom tailored insurance solutions in property, casualty, engineering, marine, aviation and specialty risks. Multinational Programs, Claims and Loss Prevention teams work alongside you and your business to make sure you have the answers you need, when you need them.

Corporate Communications

Jesse Tron (for Generali Global Corporate & Commercial U.S.A.)

M Group Strategic Communications

T +1 646.417.8516

E-mail: jtron@mgroupsc.com

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial U.S.A.

7 World Trade Center, 33rd Floor

250 Greenwich St

New York, NY 10007

T +1 212.602.7600

F+1 212.587.9537

www.generaliusa.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generali-global-corporate--commercial-north-america-releases-centurion-3-0--300631370.html

SOURCE Generali Global Corporate & Commercial

Related Links

http://www.generaliusa.com

