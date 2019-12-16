Generali Specialty Insurance Division launches portable electronics insurance

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Specialty Insurance Division (the Division) today announced that it will now be providing insurance policies on portable electronics through a partnership with national retailer, My Essentials.

The Specialty Insurance Division will be offering this insurance on portable electronics covering several common issues including loss, theft, and malfunctions. This will allow the Division to provide insurance on a wide range of portable electronics including hearing aids, mobile phones, tablets, gaming devices, and more.

Jose Luis Menéndez, Executive Vice President and Chief Insurance Officer, Generali US Branch, commented on today's news, "We are very excited to begin offering our portable electronics solution to customers throughout the United States. By partnering with My Essentials, we will be able to provide users of their products with the necessary post purchase support for these sensitive electronic hearing devices. We will look to continue expanding this new offering to include other portable electronic products."

The Division will partner with My Essentials to provide portable electronic insurance to their customers across the United States. My Essentials, one of the largest networks of dealers for hearing devices in the United States, will offer Generali's portable electronics insurance product as a post purchase offering for their electronic hearing devices. Generali Specialty Insurance Division's latest offering will allow My Essentials customers to protect their hearing devices from common issues such as theft, loss of product, and product malfunctions.

Rick Frasier, CEO of My Essentials concluded, "We are excited to partner with an established insurer like Generali to continue providing our customers with the highest level of service possible, even after purchase. We look forward to working with Generali's Specialty Insurance Division to provide our customers with everything they need to protect their investment in their hearing."

The partnership between Generali Specialty Insurance Division and My Essentials was arranged by Jesse Wilson of Frost Brown Todd LLC.

GENERALI US BRANCH

Generali US Branch is a Property and Casualty insurance company licensed in all states and jurisdictions and lines of business with an A.M. Best Rating of "A (Excellent)" and Financial Size Category of "XV ($2 Billion or greater)". Generali US Branch, which was established in 1935 and domiciled in the state of New York, is the US Representative office of the Generali Group. For more information, please visit: https://www.generaliusa.com/

ABOUT MY ESSENTIALS

My Essentials was born from the vision of Rick Frasier, owner and operator, with over 30 years' experience dedicated to helping people with impairments better their lives. Through Rick's tireless effort and dedication, he has helped thousands of people overcome their impairments, regain their independence, and provide a better future for themselves and their families. My Essentials provides tips, services, and products that will enhance the lives of those struggling with hearing impairment without ever having to leave the comfort and convenience of their home.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.myessentialsshops.com/index.html

