Generate Capital Raises over $1 Billion to Expand Infrastructure Credit Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Capital ("Generate"), a leading sustainable infrastructure investment platform, today announced it has raised in excess of $1 billion over the last 12 months across its credit strategies, from an increasingly deep and diverse base of institutional partners. The capital supports high quality, essential infrastructure amid a favorable supply-demand outlook for the North American energy market and underscores Generate's ability to deliver resilient performance through volatile market conditions.

As part of its mission to open new sources of capital for the clean energy transition, Generate has deepened partnerships with insurance companies, pension plans and existing shareholders seeking scalable ways to invest in sustainable infrastructure. These relationships have accelerated momentum across the firm's investment strategies, particularly in middle-market infrastructure credit, where Generate's differentiated origination and structuring capabilities are helping capital-intensive businesses bridge the financing gap.

"Credit has become one of the most powerful asset classes for scaling critical infrastructure," said David Crane, Chief Executive Officer of Generate Capital. "After a period of market pause, we're seeing strong tailwinds and a renewed need for creative, scalable capital. Generate is unlocking the next phase of sustainable growth by pairing disciplined underwriting with deep operating expertise."

Generate's credit platform continues to experience strong deal momentum, with two new financings closed in the past two months and a robust pipeline of opportunities across sustainable infrastructure. Recent investments underscore Generate's focus on high-impact sectors, including green steel,data center power, and thermal storage. These transactions highlight Generate's ability to structure bespoke, risk-mitigated financing solutions that support long-term growth while delivering consistent returns for investors.

Beyond credit, Generate continues to expand its broader investment platform, now with more than $9 billion in assets across credit and equity strategies. Recent milestones include a $85 million community solar fund with KeyState, expanding access to affordable clean energy, and a $45 million financing for a fleet of anaerobic digesters within Generate Upcycle, its platform for converting organic waste into renewable natural gas.

"Generate's mission and model have never been more relevant," said Bill Sonneborn, President and Head of Credit, Generate Capital. "We are honored by the commitment our partners have shown in advancing the financing solutions needed to build the critical infrastructure that will strengthen our nation's future."

About Generate Capital

Generate Capital is a leading sustainable infrastructure investor, owner, and operator with an 11-year track record of financing and managing real assets that accelerate the energy transition. The firm manages equity and credit strategies backed by a team of experienced operators and investors with deep technical, financial, and operational expertise. Since 2014, Generate has invested in and operated more than 2,000 assets across six key sectors: power, mobility, waste, green digital, water, agriculture, and industrial decarbonization. The company partners with more than 50 leading technology providers and developers to build, finance, own, and operate sustainable infrastructure for the long term.

For more information, visit www.generatecapital.com.

SOURCE Generate Capital