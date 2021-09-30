Generate Life Sciences Announces Schedule of Presentations at the ASRM and AABB Annual Meetings

LOS ANGELES, Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Life Sciences , a leading reproductive medicine and stem cell research organization, will have multiple presentations during the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, held in-person and virtually from October 17-20, 2021, and the AABB (formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks) Annual Meeting, held virtually October 17-19, 2021.

The Generate Life Sciences team will present two abstracts at the ASRM meeting and one poster at AABB. Collectively, the presentations will detail: (1) the potential use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from umbilical cord tissue to treat premature ovarian insufficiency; (2) computer-assisted analysis of sperm quality from samples collected from donors before, during and after asymptomatic COVID-19 infection; and (3) rapid implementation of a modular cleanroom that meets ISO-7 certification standards and is intended for the isolation and expansion of MSCs from cord tissue previously cryopreserved as a composite material.

"As part of our commitment to provide the most cutting-edge research that moves the industry forward, we are pleased to share our latest research at ASRM and AABB," said Jaime Shamonki, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Generate Life Sciences. "These data highlight a portion of our ongoing research to provide more insight into the potential of newborn stem cells for therapeutic and regenerative treatments and also highlight our efforts to improve quality practices that can transform the entire family health industry."

The following presentations are scheduled:

American Society for Reproductive Medicine

Characterization of Umbilical Cord Tissue Mesenchymal Stem Cells Based on Donor Sex for Premature Ovarian Insufficiency

Presenting Author: Katherine S. Brown , Ph.D

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 6:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. ET

Location: Online



Presenting Author: , Ph.D Date: Time: Location: Online Semen Analysis Parameters Do Not Change During Active Covid Infection In Qualified Sperm Donors

Presenting Author: Christopher Antonelli

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 11:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center - 310

AABB

Establishment of a Modular Cleanroom for cGMP Production of a Cord Tissue MSCs Intended for Clinical Use

Presenting Author: Matthew L. Skiles , Ph.D.

Date: October 17-19, 2021

Location: Online

Full information on ASRM presentations are available here and AABB presentations can be found here .

