Generate Life Sciences' Cord Blood Registry (CBR®) Enrolls 200,000 Families in its Family Health Registry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Generate Life Sciences announced a new milestone by enrolling 200,000 families in its Family Health Registry. This program is offered by Generate's newborn stem cell preservation bank, Cord Blood Registry (CBR®), and it connects those who have banked newborn stem cells with CBR to active clinical trials researching these cells for therapeutic use.

Aside from the enrollment milestone, to date, 36,000 immediate family members – nearly 20% – of the enrollees have been identified as potential beneficiaries of existing or emerging treatments using the banked stem cell units.

"Generate strives to ensure that the families banking their newborn stem cells with CBR can use them in a convenient way, without getting lost in the complexities of clinical trials," commented Dr. Jaime Shamonki, Chief Medical Officer at Generate. "The Family Health Registry was created to make it easy for families to connect with relevant stem cell trials. In many ways, this program is a good example of how we strive to go beyond simply storing the cells — we're aiming to increase access to regenerative medicine and provide our families with the tangible benefits of this precious resource."

Newborn stem cells encompass all stem cell types derived from the umbilical cord, including hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) from cord blood and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from cord tissue. Both kinds of cells are being researched for a myriad of treatment applications that span from cancer therapies to regenerative medicine.

Currently, there are more than 200 active clinical trials for newborn stem cells. The Family Health Registry streamlines the exploration of, and enrollment into, clinical trials, while also providing families with up-to-date information on investigative therapies and other regenerative medicine developments pertinent to them.

Another distinguishing aspect of the Family Health Registry is data collection over long periods of time. Having insight into these families as they age allows Generate to better understand how diseases progress and impact the family, identify what treatment options have the most benefit and highlight gaps in the current standard of care. In many cases, Generate has used this information to initiate and sponsor clinical trials or studies based on this information to help advance the science of newborn stem cells for families.

For example, Family Health Registry enrollees affected by certain conditions are able to take part in Generate's Longitudinal Umbilical Stem cell monitoring and Treatment REsearch (LUSTRE®) study. This data gathering study aims to better understand different conditions, which include cerebral palsy and autism, and ultimately inform current and future clinical trial development. Nearly 3,000 families have participated in LUSTRE, which is still actively recruiting participants for the study.

For more information on the Family Health Registry, visit www.cordblood.com/cbr-difference/finding-treatments-together

About Generate Life Sciences

Generate Life Sciences™ is a global life sciences company helping families setting out to grow and protect their future, through guidance anchored in scientific advancements and services ranging from preconception into adulthood. Our longstanding brands — which include CBR® (Cord Blood Registry®), Insception Lifebank , Cells for Life , Cell Care , California Cryobank™ , Donor Egg Bank USA™ , NW Cryobank™ , ReadyGen™ , Kitazato USA™ , and Donor Application™ — are pioneering leaders that have helped nearly one million families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Generate operates facilities spanning from the United States and Canada to Australia, alongside frozen donor gamete distribution to more than 40 countries. Generate is a portfolio company of GI Partners, a private investment firm based in San Francisco.

