Generate Life Sciences to Provide DNA Ancestry Information in California Cryobank's Online Catalog

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Life Sciences today announced that California Cryobank, its industry-leading donor sperm bank, is now able to provide DNA-based donor ancestry information directly to prospective parents and donor-conceived children on Cryobank.com. This first-of-its-kind service furthers California Cryobank's mission of equipping families with as much enriching information as possible to support and guide them through their family-building journey.

"Millions of us have accessed our personal DNA-based ancestry reports, and we know donor-conceived children are often just as interested in knowing their own genetic heritage," explains Jaime Shamonki, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Generate Life Sciences. "Accessing direct-to-consumer ancestry services means sharing your most personal data with an online database, which may not appeal to many sperm donor-conceived families. Generate's DNA ancestry test empowers our customers and their children to learn more about their donor's biologic origins without experiencing the privacy trade-offs typically associated with third party genetic databases. We're excited to offer California Cryobank families additional valuable genetic information, and to do so in such a way that respects their privacy."

Ancestry information is "stored" in DNA by way of tiny genetic variations that are associated with populations of people that have lived in certain geographical locations for generations. By examining the unique combination of a person's DNA variations, the ancestral heritage of a person can be scientifically deduced.

The DNA ancestry information for California Cryobank donors will be displayed as percentages on a world map divided into 26 distinct regions and ancestral groups. Any parent or donor-conceived child with a free account will be able to access their donor's DNA ancestry information, including international clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and many others. Not only will families have access to the test results before selecting a donor, but donor-conceived children will also be able to access this information if they want to learn about their paternal genetic heritage at any point in the future.

Generate's exclusive DNA ancestry test service builds upon their previous explorations into comprehensive genetic testing, including California Cryobank's expanded carrier screening program, DNA Advantage™, and the ReadyGen pediatric screening panel, both of which empower families to further protect their child's health and wellbeing. California Cryobank's commitment to reproductive health also extends beyond genetic testing and into regenerative medicine with the Cord Blood Advantage program, which gives parents the option to store their child's newborn stem cells, with Cord Blood Registry® (CBR) for free during the first year of the child's life with waived processing and storage fees.

For more information on Generate Life Sciences' DNA ancestry service, please visit cryobank.com/services/dna-ancestry .

About Generate Life Sciences

Generate Life Sciences™ is a global life sciences company helping families setting out to grow and protect their future, through guidance anchored in scientific advancements and services ranging from preconception into adulthood. Our longstanding brands — which include CBR® (Cord Blood Registry®), Insception Lifebank , Cells for Life , Cell Care , California Cryobank™ , Donor Egg Bank USA ™, NW Cryobank ™, ReadyGen™ , Kitazato USA ™, and Donor Application™ — are pioneering leaders that have helped nearly one million families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Generate operates facilities spanning from the United States and Canada to Australia, alongside frozen donor gamete distribution to more than 40 countries. Generate is a portfolio company of GI Partners, a private investment firm based in San Francisco.

Media Contact

Azeem Zeekrya

HDMZ

[email protected]

312-506-5244

SOURCE Generate Life Sciences

Related Links

http://Cryobank.com

