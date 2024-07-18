Generate, Powered by PlusMedia, Launches as the Premier Solution for Monetizing Customer Touchpoints

DANBURY, Conn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, a leading agency in insert media, proudly announces the rebranding of its media monetization service to "Generate." This innovative solution empowers brands to generate revenue by including offers from other advertisers to their existing customers.

Generate offers a low impact turn-key solution to drive incremental revenue

Generate, powered by PlusMedia, represents a significant evolution in maximizing the outcomes of insert media. By inserting brand-relevant advertising offers into outgoing packages, in-store transactions, catalogs, billing statements, mailings, and digital communication, brands can provide added value to their customers while generating additional revenue. This evolved service includes partnerships with media entities, logistics companies, and leverages best-in-class demand automation for each advertiser's program.

Generate offers a low impact, turn-key solution to drive incremental revenue. As part of PlusMedia, Generate has access to leading advertisers with demand for insert distribution across ecommerce, in-store/BOPIS transactions and digital assets. Our rapid revenue generation capabilities, powered by a ready-to-deploy collection of leading advertisers, ensure that new programs can start generating revenue within 30 days. We provide detailed program tracking and insights, offering full transparency. Additionally, our efficient payment structure ensures quick revenue realization for clients.

Over the years, we have partnered with leading brands including Kohl's, HelloFresh, The Vitamin Shoppe, Bluestem Brands, and SodaStream to monetize their customer touchpoints and generate revenue.

"Our goal with Generate is to provide them with a seamless way to monetize their customer touchpoints," said Scott Shamberg, President at PlusMedia. "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the insert media industry, and this solution rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation within the entirety of the consumer journey."

PlusMedia is a fully integrated, outcome-based marketing firm dedicated to helping brands acquire and retain customers while delivering tangible business results. Our expertise spans both traditional and digital media channels. As industry leaders in insert media, we offer our clients unparalleled access and insights into insert media data. Additionally, we help brands generate revenue by effectively monetizing their customer touchpoints, ensuring maximum impact and value.

