Generation Font: New Monotype Research Reveals Generational Divide in Typeface Preferences on Social Media

New global research report "Fonts, Feels, & Reels: Generational Attitudes to Type" reveals younger generations around the world see font choice as central to their online identity, self-expression, and social engagement.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, today released findings from its new multi-country report, Fonts, Feels, & Reels: Generational Attitudes to Type, as part of the company's ongoing Re:Vision campaign.

The research, commissioned by Monotype and conducted by independent research company Censuswide, surveyed more than 12,000 social media users aged 16 to 79 across the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, and Brazil, uncovering striking generational differences in how fonts are perceived and used on social media — with Gen Z and Millennials most attuned to the power of their font choices.

The study revealed that people across generations see the value of fonts, with nearly 70% of social media users reporting font choice as important for creating posts. This sentiment is even stronger among younger, digital-native audiences: 79% of Gen Z and 78% of Millennials agree fonts are key for post creation.

From Gen Z to Boomers, the research revealed:

Beyond the algorithm, fonts are driving engagement. 78% of all respondents report that using distinctive, well-selected fonts boosts likes, shares, and comments on social posts. More than 8 in 10 Gen Z and Millennials back this claim, 87% and 86% respectively.

Lack of font choice is a frustration. More than half of Gen Z (55%) and Millennials (52%) say they're frustrated by the limited font options on their favorite social media apps — signaling social media platforms can do more to enable their users' self-expression.

Creators are going "off-platform" for greater font freedom. 71% of those who use external design tools for creating social media posts report doing so specifically for more font choice and control, with digital-first Gen Z and Millennials leading the trend.

Fonts turn text into expression. For 65% of Gen Z and 67% of Millennials, fonts are a core part of self-expression, shaping personality, authenticity, and style.

"Today, fonts are as important to personal expression as the clothes we wear, the music we listen to, or the videos we post," said Tom Foley, Executive Creative Director at Monotype. "Our findings show that for younger generations like Gen Z, who have never known a time before social media, font choice is more than just a design decision. Fonts are powerful identity statements that shape how people connect, communicate, and create online."

The findings underscore that people of all ages around the world care about fonts. Type is not static, it's a dynamic tool that reflects individual identity, shapes perception, and influences interaction online — and younger generations are hyper-aware of how they and others use this powerful communications tool.

For consumers, brands, creators, influencers, and the platforms they use, the message is clear: font choice speaks volumes. The digital platforms that empower personalization with robust font options will win with Gen Z and Millennials today, while building enduring favorability across every generation and channel tomorrow.

The Fonts, Feels, & Reels: Generational Attitudes to Type report is available now.

