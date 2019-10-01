Generation Next Fertility Announces Re-launch of "Eggtober" Campaign

From October 1st to October 31st, the clinic will welcome women worldwide who have been directly affected by breast cancer. Generation Next Fertility is partnering with several women's health organizations to expand the initiative and help as many women as possible. The center is covering the entire cost of the egg freezing cycle excluding the cost of medications; however, they will help the women in this process apply for programs that will provide medication coverage. Generation Next Fertility strives to empower all women with the option to one day start a family.

"Through Eggtober, we are able to invest in the wellbeing of others. We are doing this because we are fortunate enough to be in a position to help and it's our humble duty to do so," said Dr. Janelle Luk, co-founder and medical director of Generation Next Fertility. "I believe that we must invest in our community. Eggtober has given us the chance to do that!"

About 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. If you or someone you know is fighting breast cancer, please visit (www.GenerationNextFertility.com/Eggtober) to learn more and apply to the initiative.

About Generation Next Fertility:

Generation Next Fertility is a state-of-the-art boutique medical fertility practice for women. The center is focused on compassionate and unique individualized care and the use of integrative fertility treatments, like natural and mild stimulation IVF. The medical staff at Generation Next Fertility continuously break barriers in fertility care by utilizing the best-in-class medical technology, communication modalities, and recruitment and employee training. Above all, they connect with their patients in a manner that is novel, holistic, and demonstrative of their commitment to their patients entire journey and success. To learn more about Generation Next Fertility, visit our site and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

