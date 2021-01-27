Generation Partners with the College of Southern Nevada to Offer Free Access to Online Training Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation USA, a nonprofit organization that transforms education to employment systems, is excited to announce its partnership with the College of Southern Nevada, a public community college in Clark County, Nevada, to offer free, online Digital Marketing Analyst and IT Help Desk Technician training.

"We're excited to partner with Generation USA to give our students the additional support and resources they need to achieve success beyond graduation. This is a business and industry partnership that is designed to transition our program graduates to jobs," said Dr. Federico Zaragoza, President of the College of Southern Nevada, "We're confident our students will expand their skill sets and make the most of these new, online training offerings which align with our mission to empower our students and communities to achieve, succeed, and prosper."

Verizon is investing more than $44 million over several years in Generation to help close the opportunity gap for workers and increase access to digital skills. This initiative is part of Verizon's Citizen Verizon responsible business plan to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

Through this partnership, Generation will provide students at the College of Southern Nevada with opportunities to build and refine the skills needed to excel and launch new careers upon graduation. The courses are open to anyone who's interested in pursuing a career in the technology field.

The College of Southern Nevada is the largest higher education institution in the state of Nevada and proudly offers more than 180 degrees and certificates in 70 academic programs, including 26 degrees available entirely online. All of these offerings complement Generation's goal of transforming education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people in life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Thanks to this partnership, students at the College of Southern Nevada, a fully accredited institution, will now have access to Generation's free, fully online Digital Marketing Analyst and IT Help Desk Technician programs that provide participants with information and resources to become successful in each role.

"We're excited to partner with the College of Southern Nevada to empower students to create their own pathways for career success," said Sean Segal, Generation USA CEO. "Not only are we preparing these students for jobs in the digital world, but we're also equipping them with mentorship and social support services while creating a network of companies to help place graduates."

In addition to these programs, Generation offers a number of online reskilling programs that provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors including Jr. Cloud Practitioner and Jr. Web Developer. Each program takes an average of 10 to 12 weeks to complete.

For more information on the Digital Marketing Analyst and IT Help Desk Technician programs or to apply, prospective participants can visit the information site here.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About the College of Southern Nevada

The College of Southern Nevada empowers our students and communities to achieve, succeed, and prosper. Founded in 1971, CSN is a nationally recognized student success leader specializing in two-year degrees and a select number of bachelor's degrees in specialized fields. Connect with the state's largest and most diverse higher education institution at csn.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting one million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

