Generation Patient Publishes Proceedings Following Roundtable on Higher Education and Chronic Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Patient, a nonprofit that facilitates events, meetings, and programs to empower young adults with chronic conditions, has published proceedings that summarize the findings from their Roundtable on Higher Education and Chronic Medical Disabilities.

This two-part Roundtable was held as an initial effort to address the substantial lack of awareness, research, and resources at the intersection of higher education and chronic medical conditions. The Roundtable brought together both students and higher education professionals to recognize the unique learning and socioemotional needs of college students with chronic medical disabilities, as well as identify the current barriers within the higher education system.

"Students with chronic medical disabilities are an under-researched and under-resourced community, despite the fact that their future quality of life can depend on their ability to pursue postsecondary education," said Amy Bugwadia, Generation Patient's Higher Education Coordinator. "This Roundtable set the groundwork for us to change that by centering the voices of students with chronic medical disabilities and other key stakeholders. Ultimately, we hope to help create a higher education space that welcomes and supports these students."

Topics discussed include the current gaps in research and resources, existing structures and opportunities for change, accessibility and inclusion within student life, and promoting a campus culture that embraces students with chronic medical disabilities.

The proceedings share about the critical discussions that took place during the Roundtable and highlight the major themes that came about during these sessions. They also include recommendations for higher education institutions and professionals with regard to creating a more accessible and inclusive environment on campus for students with chronic medical disabilities.

To learn more, visit https://generationpatient.org/roundtables.

About Generation Patient

Generation Patient is a nonprofit that works to connect and empower young adults with chronic and rare conditions through meetings, events, and online programs. This is an organization created and led by young adult patients. As an ongoing commitment to providing continuous support, we facilitate seven virtual meetings each month in addition to advocacy campaigns in higher education and more. For more information, visit www.generationpatient.org , and check out our programs: the Crohn's and Colitis Young Adults Network at www.ccyanetwork.org and the (Health) Policy Lab at www.hplab.org .

SOURCE Generation Patient