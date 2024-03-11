Generation Tux Launches First-Ever Retail Showroom

The new showrooms will feature the finest rental suits and tuxedos, as well as Generation Tux's unmatched customer service experience, for customers in Columbus, OH.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Tux, the leader in online suit and tuxedo rentals, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new showroom in Columbus, OH, with additional locations to come this year. The grand opening marks the pioneering company's expansion into shopper-friendly retail spaces with a new commitment to local community engagement.

By reimagining the formalwear showroom experience as a destination for formal event planning, Generation Tux will provide a welcoming hub for local wedding planners and community events. In addition to carrying a range of high-quality suits and tuxedo styles available for rent, the spaces will feature expert stylists to provide personalized advice and style consultations as well as state-of-the-art digital tools to make it easier than ever to find the perfect outfit for your special event.

To deliver their fit guarantee, the showrooms will feature Generation Tux's Proprietary Fit Model, which leverages real data and AI to better understand customers' desired fit and measurements. And for customers at a loss for how to style their suit, the rental company offers their Look Builder to provide nearly infinite combinations of accessories and sock colors alongside every suit and tuxedo. Mixed with their Color Recommendations system, where customers receive curated looks based on their input of accent/highlight color, Generation Tux takes the guesswork out of planning for your upcoming event.

"Our Columbus Showroom is set to become a cornerstone in the local retail landscape, offering a different level of personalized service and technology to the industry all in one place," says Jason Jackson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Generation Tux. "We are thrilled to unveil a space where couples and event planners can discover not only the perfect fit but also curated looks and expert advice to make their special day truly memorable. Our commitment goes beyond providing top-quality suits; it's about creating an immersive, high-touch experience that ensures every aspect of their formalwear journey is as unforgettable as the occasion itself."

The showroom launches are just the start of Generation Tux's journey to integrate into local communities while upholding the convenience and excellence of their online platform. Over the next few months, Generation Tux is set to expand its Showroom presence to major cities across the United States, further solidifying themselves as the leader in suiting with a plethora of offerings.

To celebrate this expansion into unique retail spaces, Generation Tux offers 20% off to all customers, which can also be applied to an entire party when you attend your appointment and checkout. This discount will be offered to those in person via store staff to further add to the enjoyment of the experience.

Generation Tux, the leader in online suit and tuxedo rentals, offers an elevated and personal experience to help consumers find high-quality and affordable formalwear options for life's biggest events. Founded by industry pioneer George Zimmer, Generation Tux believes that you shouldn't have to compromise on the perfect look because a style is out of stock or out of your price range. Generation Tux builds your style with their collection of 25+ modern suits/tuxedos and hundreds of accessories, as well as services like free color swatch cards, expert styling, free home try-on, guaranteed 14-day shipping nationwide, and more - all without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

