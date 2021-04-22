Generation USA and ConSol USA Partner to Help Solve the Equity and Employment Gap Among Communities of Color

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation USA , a workforce development nonprofit, today announced a partnership with ConSol USA, a business process "smart-sourcing" (BPO) organization with a mission focused on recruiting and up-skilling employees for high-demand technology sectors. In the first year of the partnership alone, ConSol has pledged to hire 3,000 Generation graduates by 2022. Together, the two organizations will work to scale sustainable workforce development for underrepresented communities, create a lasting impact on diversity and inclusion, and expand their proven education-to-employment model across the country.

Generation will work directly with ConSol's top clients on a process called "activity mapping," first analyzing employers' biggest challenges and then providing well-trained staff with the solutions they've directly identified. Both organizations have a 10-year roadmap to expand this partnership together, working toward a larger goal of 300,000 Americans trained and employed in tech by 2030.

"At ConSol, we've developed an innovative, holistic, ecosystem-based approach to offering technology outsourcing; one where support for diverse communities is 'hard-wired' into the service we provide to our customers. It is absolutely core to our mission to empower and employ often overlooked talent pools," said Robert Tibbs, founder, board chair and CEO. "Being able to work closely with Generation in engaging our corporate customers, and to hire talent to grow our teams of associates allows ConSol to reach so many more individuals desperately seeking resources and sustainable employment. This partnership delivers excellence, scale, and sustainability to our talent strategy. The time is now for change. The pandemic has set many communities back even further than before and ConSol and Generation are actively working to level the playing field. There is no effort more important to our country, community, workforce, and economy."

ConSol USA focuses on recruiting diverse talent in the technology sector as well as healthcare and finance. The partnership with Generation expands the talent pool for their corporate clients, in turn, offering more jobs to underserved communities and Generation alumni.

Generation's reskilling programs are provided at no cost to the individual and prioritize Black, LatinX, women, and the unemployed or those without a four-year degree. All reskilling programs are now available online since the onset of the pandemic.

"Securing jobs for thousands of Generation grads is a game-changer. Our missions are completely aligned—to prepare a diverse talent pipeline and elevate opportunities for marginalized communities," said Generation USA CEO Sean Segal. "Partnering with ConSol allows us to scale our reskilling programs, increase employment opportunities and create sustainable career paths for those who need it most. That's why this partnership is amazing on a nationwide level; it's not about our organizations, but rather creating a lasting impact and systematic change."

The nonprofit celebrated its largest online graduation last month, with over 10 percent of students securing jobs before the ceremony.

Generation learners and graduates can apply for roles at ConSol beginning summer 2021. For more information about Generation USA, admissions, or how your company or college can get involved visit: usa.generation.org.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed—and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high-demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 40,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About ConSol USA

Founded by an African-American global entrepreneur, we are a minority led and controlled for-profit social enterprise. We provide outsourced technology and operational services to corporations with a focus on cybersecurity, data analytics and other key in-demand technology roles. Our unique ecosystem-based solution represents a new model in workforce development for delivering sustainable and scalable diversity by recruiting from underserved communities nationally. We employ overlooked talent and provide any required up-skilling to meet the exact needs of our clients in their high demand, technology-focused jobs. Our "smart sourcing" model also helps our clients increase operational efficiency, reduce risks and close critical skill gaps rapidly.

Media contact:

Amy Kauffman

[email protected]

Related Images

generation-logo.jpeg

Generation Logo

Generation Logo

SOURCE Generation USA