Generation USA Makes Major Impact with Impact Hiring Initiative

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systematic racism continues to plague minority groups, and it's especially apparent when it comes to the job hunt.

Generation USA, a Washington, D.C.-based company that transforms education to employment systems, is addressing this discrepancy with impact hiring.

According to The Rockefeller Foundation, black workers face unemployment rates that are almost five percentage points higher than the national rate, while Latinx workers face rates almost three percentage points greater than the overall average.

This is a clear indication of the importance of impact hiring, as it places an emphasis on hiring, retaining, and promoting entry-level talent from marginalized groups.

"Impact hiring can provide the employer with the data they need to vet applicants who might lack experience but are well-suited to succeed in available positions," said Sean Segal, Chief Executive Officer, Generation USA. "If you go beyond the surface, impact hiring presents a great opportunity for employers, employees, and economic health."

Generation USA understands the trials and tribulations minority groups face when it comes to finding a job and, through their workforce development program, they've narrowed their focus on hiring initiatives with alternative populations.

Through their data-centered, seven component methodology, Generation USA serves unemployed, underemployed, or those who need to learn new skills.

The non-profit currently has programs in 14 cities and addresses the recruiting and hiring processes to find ways to put marginalized employees in a place to succeed and on the right path to evolve into larger roles within an organization.

Generation USA is pushing back on systematic racism, as they have extensive experience in serving opportunity youth and promoting diversity inclusion.

In fact, 85 percent of learners are black or Latinx, 62 percent have a high school diploma or GED, and 40 percent of learners have dependents.

By leveraging the importance of impact hiring, Generation USA will continue to provide its students with mentorship and the support they need to excel and launch into a new career.

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed—and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high-demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

