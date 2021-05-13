Generation USA Partners with Florida Memorial University to Offer Free Access to Online Training Programs

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation USA, a nonprofit organization that transforms education to employment systems, is excited to announce its partnership with Florida Memorial University, an historically-Black, private university in Opa-locka North Miami Gardens, Florida, to offer its free, bootcamp-style online Digital Marketing Analyst (DMA) program with the goal to train 50 students.

"Our partnership with Generation is giving our students the chance to build a bright future by developing their skill sets and uncovering new career opportunities," said Jaffrus Hardrick, president of Florida Memorial University. "These online training programs align with our mission to instill in our students the importance of becoming global citizens through life-long learning, leadership, character, and service, which will enhance their lives and the lives of others."

Verizon is investing over $44M in workforce development to significantly increase access to a free tech-focused career training program aimed at reskilling Americans. This initiative is part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon's responsible business plan, with a goal to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

These programs, which are open to anyone seeking to expand their skill set and pursue a career in the technology field, give students opportunities to build and refine the skills needed to excel and launch new careers upon graduation.

Florida Memorial University was founded in 1879 and since then, its students from a wide variety of ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds have had the great privilege of receiving a quality education with access to 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The school's intersection of culture and community complements Generation's goal of transforming education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible.

"We're thrilled to partner with Florida Memorial University to empower its students to create a unique new pathway to career success," said Sean Segal, Generation USA CEO. "These programs will not only provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for jobs in the digital world, but, through mentorship and social support services, they'll have the opportunity to learn from others who have been in their shoes before."

This is Generation's second partnership with a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) and eighth college partner to sign on since fall 2020. In addition to these programs, Generation offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors. These reskilling programs work towards Generation's goal to train 500,000 students by 2030.

The DMA program takes 10 weeks to complete. For more information on the Digital Marketing Analyst program or to apply, prospective participants and interested employers can visit the information site here.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed—and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high-demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About Florida Memorial University

Florida Memorial University is an institution of higher education founded in 1879 and is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Grounded in the liberal arts tradition, Florida Memorial University is a scholarly community committed to the highest academic standards in undergraduate, graduate, and professional education. Florida Memorial University is a member of the United Negro College Fund and is historically related to Baptist and Christian ideals and values. The University's main campus is located in the suburban municipality of Miami Gardens, in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States. The University offers more than 27 undergraduate degree programs and 3 master's programs in a number of areas, including: Business, Social Work, Visual and Performing Arts, Aviation and Safety, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, & Technology, and Education. Florida Memorial University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award baccalaureate and master's degrees. Through the University's Value Statement, of "Leadership, Character, Service, Scholarship, and Accountability," the University engages with communities to pursue systemic, self-sustaining solutions to human, social, economic and environmental problems.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

