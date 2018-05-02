Generational Capital Markets Advises Public Safety Services in Sale to Paramedic Services of Illinois

Public Safety Services, headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, is an emergency medical services (EMS) municipal contractor with a specialty in providing licensed paramedics, EMTs and firefighters to municipal fire departments, fire protection districts and hospitals within the greater Chicagoland area.

Paramedic Services of Illinois, based in Schiller Park, is a pioneer of contractual paramedic services and specializes in municipal and fire protection district contracts. PSI has developed a distinguished reputation in the EMS industry. In addition to EMS personnel and firefighters, the company provides critical care transportation and ambulance billing services.

Generational Capital Markets Managing Director, Phil Pizzurro, was the lead dealmaker on this transaction with support from VP, Mark Galovic.

"It was very apparent from the first meeting between the two companies that this was the right partnership," said Pizzurro. "The personality, strategic, and cultural fit were so strong; it's rare to see such synergy, and we are excited to witness the future growth of the combined companies."

About Generational Capital, LLC

Generational Capital, LLC, is a Dallas, Texas-based merger and acquisition advisory firm. Generational Capital wholly owns Generational Capital Markets, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. More information can be found at www.gencm.com. Generational Capital and Generational Capital Markets are part of the Generational Group and are affiliated with Generational Equity, LLC, which The M&A Advisor named Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

GCM's most recent awards include The M&A Advisor's 2017 Consumer Staples Deal Of The Year, 2017 Private Equity Deal of the Year Award, 2016 Corporate and Strategic Acquisition of the Year Award, as well as the 2016 Materials Deal of the Year for its work on the Stern Rubber Company transaction. It has also been recognized for the 2016 M&A Deal of the Year for the acquisition of Pro Trans Logistics Inc. by Action Resources.

