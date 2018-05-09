Generational Capital Markets Wins 3 International M&A Awards

Professional Services (B-to-B) Deal of the Year for the acquisition of CEC Controls Company, Inc. by Wood Group

for the acquisition of CEC Controls Company, Inc. by Wood Group Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($10MM-$50MM) for the acquisition of EHD Technologies by PeopleLink/Groupe Crit

for the acquisition of EHD Technologies by PeopleLink/Groupe Crit Private Equity Deal of the Year ($10MM-$100MM) for the investment in Ellison Bakery by Blackford Capital

All deals closed in 2017. GCM's Phil Pizzurro and Mark Galovic worked on the CEC Controls transaction, while Brenen Hofstadter and Julio Dominguez closed the EHD Technologies and Ellison Bakery deals.

"I'm extremely proud of our teams that worked on these transactions," said Generational Group President Ryan Binkley. "It is a real honor to be recognized by our peers, and our staff has earned it through their exceptional diligence and dedication to our clients."

The M&A Advisor is the world's premier think tank and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. It hosts the International M&A Awards every year to recognize the top international deals, dealmakers and firms conducting important transactions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australia.

This year's nominees represented more than 250 companies from across the world. An independent judging committee of 22 top M&A industry experts determined the ultimate award recipients. The complete list of winners can be found here.

"Since the introduction of the International M&A Awards in 2009, we have continued to witness the dynamic growth of cross border M&A. Geopolitics and technological innovation have played an important role in international dealmaking during this past year and the winning award nominations certainly reflect that trend," said David Fergusson, President and Co-CEO of The M&A Advisor. "The global M&A experts, whose expertise is reflected in their achievement as 2018 award winners, earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

About Generational Capital, LLC

Generational Capital, LLC, is a Dallas, Texas-based merger and acquisition advisory firm. Generational Capital wholly owns Generational Capital Markets, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. More information can be found at www.gencm.com. Generational Capital and Generational Capital Markets are part of the Generational Group and are affiliated with Generational Equity, LLC, which The M&A Advisor named Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

