Generational Differences in Job Search Habits Revealed in New Survey

A new survey explores how Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers approach finding employment in today's ever-changing job market.

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for the government and the public sector, has released insightful findings from a new survey of 500 job seekers that takes a closer look into the job search habits of different generations. The survey explores how Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers approach finding employment in today's ever-changing job market.

The survey uncovered intriguing insights into the various stress points each generation commonly faces when looking for employment. Nearly 62% of Gen Z respondents found the limited number of employment opportunities as the most stressful aspect of the job search process, while 67% of Millennials and 61% of Gen X view the lack of communication from employers to be the most anxiety-inducing. Baby Boomers experience higher levels of stress related to competing with other job seekers and long interview processes.

The results also highlight the desire for fully remote roles is on the decline, with only 13% of job seekers across all ages preferring this work model. However, a closer look at the data reveals nearly a quarter of Baby Boomers value remote roles more than in-person and hybrid options. The majority of Gen Z (57%) and Millennials (50%) prefer hybrid work models, while Gen X tends to favor in-person positions.

"This data continues to help us understand the journey millions of career-seeking individuals experience each year," said Paul Toomey, the President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "Our goal with this survey is to better inform employers, recruiters, and industry stakeholders on the different approaches each generation takes to find quality employment. This information can help organizations improve their recruitment strategies and ensure a more equitable hiring process."

Delving further into the survey findings, Geographic Solutions found that 60% of job seekers have embellished their resume to increase their chances of landing a role. Gen Z reported being more likely to embellish their skills on their resume (60%), while a majority of Millennials (70%), Gen X (65%), and Baby Boomers (70%) are more likely to exaggerate about their job titles.

Geographic Solutions conducted the survey over several days using Survey Monkey's Audience Research platform, polling a diverse group of 500 anonymous job seekers. The survey included individuals from various age demographics and gender identities throughout the United States. To ensure the data was relevant and current, all respondents had actively searched for new employment within the past year.

For more information, visit http://www.geographicsolutions.com

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.