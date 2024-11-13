Generational Divide in Workplace Trust: 24% of Boomers vs. 53% of Millennials Comfortable Discussing Personal Issues

Gen Z Leads in Workplace Communication

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 3 in 4 employed U.S. job seekers (72%) believe their company fosters a safe and trusting environment that encourages honest communication, but a generational divide is evident: Gen Z and millennials are at the forefront, showing significantly more confidence in workplace communication than their Gen X counterparts (76% and 77% vs. 62%, respectively).

This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Most Job Seekers Believe Their Company Encourages Honest Communication, but There's Room to Improve

Most job seekers find it easy to set professional boundaries (80%), receive constructive feedback from managers (76%) and be upfront about issues with their supervisors (68%). However, only 45% feel comfortable discussing personal issues affecting their work with their managers.

This varies widely by generation, with boomers/seniors (24%) less likely to find it easy compared to Gen Z (46%), millennials (53%) and Gen X (37%).

Notably, 16% percent of employed job seekers don't feel they can speak candidly to anyone at their job about concerns or issues regarding their employer.

Company Perspectives

An overwhelming majority of U.S. hiring managers (86%) believe their company has built a safe and trusting environment that promotes honest communication. Additionally, 80% report their business has the right systems and tools in place to facilitate constructive criticism.

A striking 95% of hiring managers feel that employees can speak honestly with anyone at the company regarding their concerns or issues, with managers/supervisors (68%) and peers/colleagues (57%) being the most common points of contact.

"Creating a culture of honesty is not just about encouraging transparency among employees; it's about equipping business leaders with the right tools and training to have open, honest conversations," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "This survey shows each generation brings a unique communication style to the workplace, and it's important for management to adapt their approach and provide tailored training to ensure effective communication across all age groups."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 16 and June 3, 2024, among 1,003 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 28 to June 10, 2024, among 1,002 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact [email protected], Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected], Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals