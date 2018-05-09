Generational Equity Advises AVSIGroup in Sale to Conference Technologies

AVSIGroup, based in Houston, Texas, provides client-focused information and communication technology services that allow it to provide complete network infrastructure solutions and an end-to-end AV performance guarantee. Industries served include architecture and design, energy, education, law, municipal and houses of worship.

"We are eager to bring additional service capabilities to our clients while joining this reputable, growing company," said AVSIGroup President and COO John Powell. "CTI's national footprint, comprehensive operations management and award-winning customer experience program will bring so many benefits to our partners."

Powell, who joined the CTI leadership team, has been named Director for the Houston location. This expansion grows the Conference Technologies Inc. southern region team by 28 and deepens its presence with Houston, Dallas and Austin clientele.

Conference Technologies, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a communications technology solutions provider for AV/IT integration and live events. It delivers systems design, engineering, installation, technical support, video conferencing and event production services.

The addition of AVSIGroup continues to build on CTI's investment in Texas. Conference Technologies Inc. employs more than 400 people throughout the country, with 20 locations as providers of AV/IT solutions.

"The talent and expertise from AVSIGroup, as well as their client-focused approach, reflects our culture and values at CTI," said CTI President and CEO John Laughlin. "The emphasis they have placed on educating their people, while building their strong reputation in architectural technology and design spaces, aligns with our goals in Texas and nationwide. We couldn't be more excited."

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Michael Goss' team, led by VP Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Joe Van Voorhis established the initial relationship with AVSIGroup.

"This deal checks a lot of boxes for what both the seller and buyer were looking for," said Painter. "I believe they will achieve great success together going forward."

