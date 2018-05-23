Generational Equity Advises Busby Cabinets in Sale to Private Investor

Busby Cabinets, based in Alachua, Florida, is the state's premier manufacturer of high-end residential cabinetry and millwork. It specializes in new construction or remodel custom kitchen and bath cabinetry, built-in entertainment centers, theaters, libraries, hidden rooms, professional offices and much more. The company is directly involved with its clients from conception to installation and service.

Busby incorporates advanced technological processes with a state-of-the-art facility to provide their customers with the highest quality and most consistent products. In addition to its headquarters in Alachua, it has other showrooms in Naples, Orlando and Tampa.

The private investor who purchased the company was looking to relocate to the Gainesville area and run a business in the Florida market.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Terry Mackin successfully closed the deal, and Executive Managing Director Edward Weber established the initial relationship with Busby Cabinets.

"Our clients wished to retire as part of their exit strategy," said Mackin. "In selling Busby Cabinets to a private investor who showed the same level of care for their employees and confidence in the business, they could move to the next stage in their lives knowing that the company would be in good hands."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

