Generational Equity Advises Carbonic Systems in Sale to Airgas

Carbonic Systems, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a family-owned regional distributor of Beverage Grade Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Food Grade Nitrogen, Beergas, and Oxygen. The company also leases Bulk CO2 Systems, cylinders, Nitrogen Generators, Gas Blenders, and CO2 monitors and alarms. They are the leader in Beverage Gas in Michigan, providing leading edge technology and service to its customers. The management team remains in place, and Carbonic Systems continues to operate as a local company.

Airgas supplies industrial, medical, and specialty gases, as well as welding equipment and related products. The company distributes atmospheric gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, and argon, as well as helium, hydrogen, welding and fuel gases, such as acetylene, propylene, and propane. Airgas also provides carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, ultra-high purity grades of various gases, special application blends, and process chemicals. It rents gas cylinders, cryogenic liquid containers, bulk storage tanks, tube trailers, and welding-related and other equipment. The company additionally provides welding consumables, equipment, and related safety products.

Generational Equity's Senior Vice President Fred Zweifel successfully closed the deal. Generational Equity's Senior Managing Director Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Carbonic Systems.

"Carbonic Systems' distribution network provided a strong strategic opportunity for Airgas," said Zweifel. "Airgas will now be able to provide additional opportunities to an already established regional network."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

