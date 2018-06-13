Generational Equity Advises Chalk & Wire Learning Assessment in Sale to Campus Labs

Chalk & Wire, based in Ridgeway, Ontario, provides learning assessment and credentialing software used by higher education institutions to assess and measure student learning. In 2016 and 2017, the company won first place for best ePortfolio product based on a survey of Campus Technology readers.

"Through our two-decades long legacy of work with more than 400 colleges and universities, we have developed tools and processes that evolve teaching in ways that improve student learning," said Geoff Irvine, Founder and CEO of Chalk & Wire. "Joining Campus Labs is an exciting, natural next step that will allow us to offer more comprehensive, student-centered solutions to institutions."

Campus Labs, based in Buffalo, New York, empowers institutions to make valuable connections with their data. The company provides a complete set of integrated solutions for areas such as assessment, retention, teaching and learning, student engagement, and institutional effectiveness. It is a subsidiary of Edcentric Inc.

"With the addition of Chalk & Wire's market-leading ePortfolio tools and services, Campus Labs continues to evolve the resources available to follow the student journey through an institution," said Campus Labs Co-Founder and CEO Eric Reich.

Campus Labs is backed by private equity group Leeds Equity Partners. The New York-based firm is focused exclusively on the education, training and information services industries. Leeds has deployed more than $1.2 billion of capital in investments across the knowledge sector spectrum, and its portfolio collectively generates more than $4 billion of revenue annually and employs more than 30,000 people.

Eric Geveda, Principal of Leeds Equity Partners said, "The addition of Chalk & Wire to Campus Labs and Edcentric further solidifies its software suite. We look forward to building deeper partnerships with our customers as we seek to increase student success and enhance teaching and learning."

Generational Equity Senior VP Fred Zweifel successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Joe Van Voorhis established the initial relationship with Chalk & Wire.

"The recent acquisition by Campus Labs made good business sense," said Zweifel. "By incorporating Chalk & Wire, Campus labs will be able to offer additional market-leading tools to their student assessment and student learning tools."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

