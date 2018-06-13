Generational Equity Advises Computer Control + Integration in Sale to Decide4Action Inc.

Computer Control + Integration (CC+I) is located in Greenville, SC, and specializes in state-of-the-art factory automation and data management related custom software solutions. In business since 1988, CC+I delivers and supports these systems in the food, beverage, textiles, plastics, rubber and printing industries and other related manufacturing environments. The former management of CC+I will remain in place, with Tim Clark continuing as President and Scott Dozier as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Decide4Action, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, develops groundbreaking custom workflow software application specifically designed to simplify corporate decision-making processes. Its software is based on enhancing productivity by putting the user at the core of the software design.

"Our acquisition of CC+I complements our overall software products offering so we can now provide new products to existing customers," said Richard Bergeron, CEO of Decide4Action. "This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to offer additional options to our customers."

Generational Equity Managing Director Don Sawyer's team successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Terry Stidham established the initial relationship with CC+I.

"CC+I's highly customized approach and skills to finding customer solutions make them a unique and powerful investment," said Sawyer. "It was a great pleasure to work with both buyer and seller to find a mutually beneficial deal."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year.

For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

For more information:

Carl Doerksen

972-232-1125

cdoerksen@generational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generational-equity-advises-computer-control--integration-in-sale-to-decide4action-inc-300662566.html

SOURCE Generational Equity

Related Links

http://www.genequityco.com

