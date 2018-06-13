Generational Equity Advises DLL Solutions in Merger with Engement Company

Engement Company, based in Topsfield, Massachusetts, is a 25+-year-old electronics systems development company looking to expand operations into new markets. With the merger, the combined company will advance its offering in turning digitized data into information.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Doug Smith's team, led by trusted affiliates George Nova and Bill Buttrick with support from Generational Equity Senior VP Ryan Johnson, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with DLL.

"This was a challenging and ultimately very fruitful process," said Buttrick. "We were able to get the buyer and the seller on the same page in terms of optimizing the transitional needs of the company and maintaining DLL Solutions' well-deserved reputation for quality work. Once that happened the deal fell into place quickly."

