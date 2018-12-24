Generational Equity Advises GodwinGroup in Partnering With Local Marketing Solutions Group

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the formation of a partnership with its client, GodwinGroup and Local Marketing Solutions Group Inc. (LMSG).

GodwinGroup, was founded in 1937 and is the South's oldest marketing communications firm. Headquartered in Jackson with offices in Biloxi and Dallas, Godwin serves clients nationwide primarily in healthcare, banking, finance and insurance, utilities, tourism, manufacturing, food and consumer goods. It has been recognized among the nation's leading agencies by Ad Age and AdWeek. Godwin provides branding, advertising and reputation management services, as well as digital web marketing services.

"This affiliation with LMSG provides our clients with state-of-the-art marketing technology at a new level," said Godwin Executive Chairman Philip Shirley. "Godwin has continually added to its portfolio of services to meet client needs. As we enter our 82nd year, we are thrilled that our new investment partner brings proven e-commerce technology and access to lead generation and digital marketing capabilities unsurpassed in this region."

Local Marketing Solutions Group is No. 1,673 on the 37th annual Inc. 5000. It was formed in 2012 by the executive management team of JGSullivan Interactive Inc. The purpose of the holding company is to continue the expansion of offering the broadest and most efficient marketing and sales solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels. The company provides marketing automation technology and supporting sales and marketing services capabilities, allowing corporate sales and marketing to control brand image and to ultimately facilitate use of product and service content and materials from national to local channels.

"We're impressed with Godwin's creative services and its people," said Al Croke, CEO of LMSG. "We see opportunity for mutually beneficial growth across our client base as Godwin's depth of experience in digital, public relations, issues management and research bring new capabilities to our portfolio of services. This business relationship is a great fit."

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Julie Sandoval and Managing Director Barry DeWitt helped form the partnership. Senior Managing Director Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Godwin.

"As an award-winning company with over 80 years of experience providing trustworthy advice, strong results, and work that inspires, we are both excited and honored to assist GodwinGroup in accomplishing its goal of providing continuity and future growth to its business by combining with Local Marketing Solutions Group," said DeWitt. "By joining forces with LMSG, Godwin can now more efficiently and effectively deliver marketing and digital media solutions to broader audiences and provide a more powerful platform for its clients from local business startups to well-known international corporations."

