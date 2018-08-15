Generational Equity Advises Michigan Instruments in Sale to Grand Ridge Holdings Affiliate

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Michigan Instruments, to an affiliate of Grand Ridge Holdings. The acquisition closed May 9, 2018.

Michigan Instruments is a pioneer in the respiratory care and emergency medical industries, developing one of the world's first commercial mechanical CPR devices. Besides oxygen-powered CPR machines, the company also develops and sells test lungs that are used to calibrate ventilators and train ventilator operators. Additionally, it has a contract manufacturing division that delivers dependable, high-standard medical equipment. The business is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Grand Ridge Holdings affiliate is run by an ex-executive of a major holding company in the Grand Rapids area that was searching for a business in the region in which to invest and grow. Grand Ridge seeks Michigan-based companies in the manufacturing, value-added distribution or business-to-business services sectors.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Doug Smith's team, led by trusted affiliate Steve Dinehart with support from Senior VP Ryan Johnson, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with Michigan Instruments.

"The sale is a great transition for a company with 50 years of history in Grand Rapids," said Dinehart. "Michigan Instruments and its employees will continue to be an asset to the Grand Rapids business community while new ownership leads innovation into the next 50 years."

