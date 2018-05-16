Generational Equity Advises Riechers Truck Bodies in Sale to Coin Acceptors, Inc.

Riechers Truck Bodies, based in Washington, Missouri, has been manufacturing the highest quality truck bodies since 1934. In addition to mass production, the business can design and customize truck beds to meet customer specifications such as stake, platform, chipper, farm and other types of beds. It also manufacturers trailers and carries a full line of truck body accessories.

Coin Acceptors is a 60-year-old company that provides the unattended point-of-sale industry with currency services and refrigerated vending equipment. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the family-owned company was seeking to diversify its wealth by investing in manufacturing businesses with metal fabricating capabilities and other processes with which it is familiar.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Michael Goss successfully closed the deal, and Senior Managing Director Roger Dean established the initial relationship with Riechers.

"This transaction represents a very solid fit for both Coin Acceptors, and the owners of Riechers - Gil, Wayne, and Roland Mohesky," said Goss. "The Mohesky family was looking to exit their investment and move closer to full retirement, and Gil will continue to partner with Coin Acceptors and its team to ensure a smooth and successful transition."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

