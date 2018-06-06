Generational Equity Advises Sys-Tek in Sale to Twining

Sys-Tek is an engineering firm consulting firm with specialized skills for the design, development, construction, and ongoing operation of high-performance buildings. The company focuses on providing commissioning, testing, and balancing services for both new and existing projects. It is located in Blue Springs, Missouri, and serves a variety of industries including healthcare, higher education, government, mission critical, and life sciences.

Founded in 1898, Twining is an engineering firm based out of Long Beach, California. The company has a solid reputation for providing engineering, testing, and inspection services for many of the region's landmark projects.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Julie Sandoval, with support from Senior Managing Director Michael Goss, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with Sys-Tek.

According to Sandoval, "The buyer and seller were a complimentary fit, and it was great to be a part of the process."

