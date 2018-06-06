Generational Equity Announces Sale of Vendor Team Services to VTSARC LLC

Founded in 2007, Vendor Team Services (VTS) offers complex custom data analytical solutions, database management, dynamic dashboards, PCM workload collaboration, and other services. Specifically, VTS provides and acts as a vital communication link between big-box retailers and suppliers, ensuring correct inventory planning processes, data transfers, product management, and other solutions for both new and existing projects. It is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

VTSARC LLC, a Delaware-based software application company, saw VTS as a good add-on for them.

Generational Equity Managing Director Julie Sandoval's team, headed by Sr. M & A Advisor Genell Boyer and supported by Generational Equity Vice President EJ Gray, led the deal to a successful close.

"This deal went smoothly due to the rapport and respect between buyer and seller," said Boyer. "The seller saw the 'big' picture between the two companies' ability to gain more market shares by being able to cross sell to its current and future clients. It was a win-win for everyone."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

