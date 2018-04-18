Generational Equity Awards Top-Performing M&A Professionals at Annual Conference

The highest honor, the Chairman's Club Award, went to Senior Vice President Fred Zweifel and Senior Managing Director Thomas Hamm. The award was created in honor of Dr. John Binkley, current Chairman of Generational Equity, and is bestowed upon associates that are not only top performers but also leaders in exemplifying the firm's core values. Generational Equity President and CEO Ryan Binkley presented this esteemed award.

There were a host of other accolades presented that evening. Senior VP of Corporate Evaluations Jason Kimball recognized Deborah Rees, David Hansen and Andre Farahmandi for their 2017 achievements. In addition, Chief M&A Officer Brenen Hofstadter acknowledged Dealmakers Stephen Crisham, Fred Zweifel, Doug Smith and George Nova for their outstanding performances.

Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Terry Johnson awarded Executive Managing Directors Edward Weber, Randy Kamin, and Senior Managing Director Thomas Hamm for their significant 2017 accomplishments. Conference Leaders Alan Terry, Dave Heymann, Chris Vanderzyden, Peter Stone, Mike Lorence and Michael Querard were also recognized for their performances.

"We are pleased to recognize these exceptional professionals who are part of the extraordinary Generational team that I'm honored to work alongside," said Ryan Binkley. "I'm proud of our accomplishments in 2017, and we remain passionate and committed to helping our clients realize their goals and dreams in the years to come."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

For more information:

Carl Doerksen

972-232-1125

cdoerksen@generational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generational-equity-awards-top-performing-ma-professionals-at-annual-conference-300629891.html

SOURCE Generational Equity

Related Links

http://www.genequityco.com

