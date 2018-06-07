Generational Equity Reaches Major M&A Milestone with 700 Closed Transactions

According to Brenen Hofstadter, Chief M&A Officer with Generational Equity, "Closing our 700th transaction is a significant achievement in our industry. But what is really most rewarding for us is that each of these transactions represents a business owner and the financial legacy for their families. We are honored that so many entrepreneurs have trusted us with their businesses."

Generational Equity was founded to help business owners and their families achieve their financial goals, creating a legacy for generations. The company and its associates are committed to helping privately held business owners achieve a meaningful and purposeful 4th quarter of their lives.

Terry Johnson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for the firm, stated, "Reaching this level of success is extremely rewarding. Our entire team is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our clients and their families, and this milestone is indicative of their passionate commitment."

Generational Equity is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America, having won multiple industry awards including Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2017 and 2016, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2015 and 2014, as well as M&A Consulting Firm of the Year in 2013 and 2011. The firm has solidified its leadership position by providing world class client service and unmatched deal making capabilities. According to Thomson Reuters, no M&A advisor has closed more deals in the middle market than Generational Equity over the past several years.

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of the firm, added, "Our goal is to serve our clients by helping them both define and realize the life they want for themselves and their loved ones. It is a real honor and privilege to work with entrepreneurs to reach their financial and personal dreams."

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

