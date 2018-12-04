Generational Group Caps Record Year in 2018

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that 2018 was a record year for the firm, closing 111 transactions and up 8% over 2017. According to the 2018 Thomson Reuters North American M&A rankings, the firm is now ranked #1 in transactions valued up to $25 million, #2 up to $100 million and #4 up to $500 million.

2018 and 2017 were back-to-back, record-setting years for the company. The total amount of wealth transferred to their clients in 2018 was also a record, increasing 11% over prior year. The firm is now closing in on $5 billion in wealth transferred to business owners since its inception.

"I am really proud of the team and their effort last year. We are honored that so many entrepreneurs have trusted us with their businesses," stated Brenen Hofstadter, Chief M&A Officer with Generational Group. "2018 finished strong and I believe that we are well positioned for an outstanding 2019."

Terry Johnson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of the firm, added, "I am excited about the growth we are experiencing as an organization. The ability to produce two record years in a row is a testament to our team's commitment to lead our clients through one of the most significant and rewarding events in their lives."

"We are very thankful for a successful 2018," stated Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of the firm. "Our associates are dedicated to helping our clients reach their financial goals, and their hard work is evident in the numbers we achieved last year. What is most rewarding though, is that these record numbers represent real people, clients and their families, and their legacy for generations to come. That is our passion and it is gratifying to make a difference."

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), DealForce and Talis Advisors are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.generational.com/ or the Generational Group press room.

