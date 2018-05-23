Generational Group Takes Part in 2018 ACG Intergrowth

Not only did the team have productive meetings introducing buyers to current and potential opportunities, but they also had some fun, hosting a putting competition at the company's booth. Participants aimed to sink the highest number of consecutive putts from about 10 feet away. Lively competition produced the following leader board:

Patrick LaValley , Morgan Stanley, 33 consecutive putts, $250 gift card Mark Tyson , LBC Credit Partners, 30 putts, $150 Jordan Steinberg , SMBC Nikko, 17 putts, $75 David Traverso , Cortland, 15 putts, $50 Michael Cohen , Ansarada, 8 putts, $25

"The record levels of M&A activity were reflected in both the number of attendees, and their strong level of interest for acquisitions," said Jason Kimball, Generational Equity Senior VP of Corporate Evaluations. "The high number of investors indicates that the future for M&A activity will continue to be strong and that was evident at Intergrowth this year."

"High buyer demand for our client companies was evident at Intergrowth. We brought three of our bankers to the conference, and their schedules were jam-packed morning to night," said Brenen Hofstadter, Generational Equity Chief M&A Officer and Generational Capital Markets Supervising Principal. "It was also interesting to see the growth in attorney, CPA, and other professional service provider participation."

The Generational Group congratulates all the winners and appreciates everyone who participated in the contest and stopped by the booth. The company's next ACG appearance is at the 2018 ACG LA Business Conference in late September in Beverly Hills, where the team anticipates an even more lively competition on the indoor putting green.

