Generational Wealth-Building Pioneer and Black Fintech Founder Calvin Williams, Jr., Named to InvestmentNews' 2021 '40 Under 40' List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman Capital is proud to announce that founder and CEO Calvin Williams, Jr., has been named to InvestmentNews' "40 Under 40" list for 2021. Calvin was chosen from a nationwide pool of more than 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews to make a list of 40 talented individuals.

"Being named to InvestmentNews' 2021 class of '40 under 40' honorees is a tremendous achievement in our industry," said Calvin Williams, Jr., CEO and founder of Freeman Capital. "I am beyond honored to be named to this list; at the same time, I am grateful to everyone at Freeman Capital for building this plane as I am flying it. This milestone comes as a direct result of their dedication and commitment to our mission, which is making advice and tools for wealth building accessible to all – regardless of the size of one's bank account."

Also this year, Freeman Capital was one of five innovative startups selected to participate in the first class of the Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator program. Since the firm's founding, Calvin has raised more than $1 million to grow the business. Freeman Capital has received funding from various organizations, such as Backstage Capital and the "Google for Startups Black Founders Fund," which aims to close the racial wealth gap in the United States. In addition, Freeman Capital also competed in the "Celebrating Black Founders Semi-Finals" challenge in 2020, which is a national competition for Black-led companies and won the title of "Startup of the Year."

InvestmentNews' "40 Under 40" project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. Nominees are judged on their drive and successes across four categories: accomplishments, contributions, leadership and promise. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

To see Calvin's full profile and InvestmentNews' entire list of 2021 winners, please visit https://40under40inadvice.com/winners/calvin-williams-jr/.

About Freeman Capital

Freeman Capital is a personal financial planning and wealth building platform for those who have traditionally been ignored by the industry – until now. With guidance from Certified Financial Planners, we provide the same level of financial/investment advice and education that HNW and UHNW wealth managers deliver to their clients – but at an affordable rate for someone living paycheck-to-paycheck. We are proudly chipping away at the overall wealth gap in the country – one client at a time. Founded in 2015, our Charlotte, N.C.-based startup is the only Black-owned, automated wealth management platform registered by the SEC.

For more information, visit the Freeman Capital website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

