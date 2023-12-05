GENERATIONS BANCORP NY, INC. APPOINTS ANGELA KREZMER AS PRESIDENT & CEO

SENECA FALLS, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY), the holding company for Generations Bank, announces today the appointment of Angela Krezmer as the new President & CEO, effective November 27, 2023. Ms. Krezmer's appointment marks her as the 13th and first female President & CEO of the Company.

Ms. Krezmer, in addition to her role as President & CEO, has been elected to join the board of directors, contributing her valuable insights and leadership to the strategic direction of the bank. Ms. Krezmer, who has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer since 2021 will continue to fulfill her role in this capacity.

"We are excited to announce Angela Krezmer as our new President & CEO. In a historic move for our Seneca Falls-based organization, a town renowned for women's rights, Ms. Krezmer becomes the first female President & CEO" said Brad Jones, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her proven track record, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead Generations Bank."

Ms. Krezmer, served as interim Principal Executive Officer, since October 16, 2023 after the passing of the Company's previous President & CEO, Menzo Case. Ms. Krezmer, succeeding the late Mr. Case, who served in the role for 15 years until his passing in October, is set to bring continuity and innovation to her new role.

Reflecting on her appointment, Angela Krezmer shared, "I am honored to take on the role of President & CEO at Generations Bank. I am committed to maintaining the high standards set by my predecessor and steering our dedicated team toward a future that prioritizes community well-being and progress."

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Krezmer served as Chief Financial Officer of Prosper Bank, now known as, Presence Bank in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Prior to that role, Ms. Krezmer served for more than a decade at Fairport Savings Bank in Fairport, New York where she held various positions including Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Krezmer is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and ABA Stonier School of Banking and has worked in the banking industry since 2008.

