Generations Retirement Group Opens 2nd Office

As business operations continue to grow, Generations Retirement Group's mission is to remain client centric. "We truly value our clients, and it is important to create a positive client experience -from the very first meeting through the entirety of our relationship. To oversee these efforts, the firm recently promoted Sharon Moran to Director of Client Services." Sharon, a 7-year firm veteran, has been instrumental in creating a first-class experience and we are excited this new role will allow her to extend her proven track record of innovation that supports the entire client experience.

The firm has not only invested in expanding the firm's physical locations, but it also recently hired Chief Marketing Officer, Kaijsa Kurstin, to expand its digital footprint. In addition to improving the firm's online presence, Kurstin will be responsible for overseeing all marketing efforts and helping the firm to connect with even more members of its surrounding communities.

To better support growth, across both staff and the business, the firm's headquarters, located in Braintree, has drafted plans of its own for expansion into larger office space. The space will boast a large welcome reception area and will be outfitted with multiple conference rooms, offices, and a media production room. The new space is scheduled to be open later this year and is located within the same business park as its current office.

Generations Retirement Group is open 7 days a week, from 9am to 5pm. Appointments are now being scheduled in both Braintree and Westboro locations. Call 781-535-6133 to schedule.

About Generations Retirement Group:

Generations Retirement Group is a financial advisory firm focused on simplifying retirement planning. Its qualified financial professionals are passionate about helping individuals and families achieve their ideal retirements. The firm offers a full range of financial services investments and insurance to help clients pursue their retirement goals.

Learn more about Generations Retirement Group at www.plannowretirewell.com .

Insurance products are offered through the insurance business Generations Retirement Group, LLC. Generations Retirement Group, LLC is also an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. AEWM does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by Generations Retirement Group, LLC are not subject to Investment Advisor requirements. Neither the firm nor its agents or representatives may give tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions. 1770844 – 04/23

"PR Newswire / Cision is not affiliated with Generations Retirement Group, LLC. or AEWM. This media appearance is a paid placement.

SOURCE Generations Retirement Group