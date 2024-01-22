Generative AI Applications to Propel 800GbE to Fastest Ever Data Center Ethernet Switch Speed Ramp, Forecasts Crehan Research

News provided by

Crehan Research Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 05:45 ET

100-Gbps SerDes Poised to Become Standard Building Block for Ultra High-Speed Data Center Ethernet Switches

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its most recent Data Center Switch Long-Range Forecast Report, Crehan Research predicts that 800 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches will see rapid customer adoption and will surpass 20 million ports in annual shipments within four years – equating to the fastest ever data center Ethernet switch speed ramp (see accompanying chart). An expected key driver of the fast adoption is generative AI, which requires much higher networking bandwidth than other workloads.  

Continue Reading
Crehan Research: Data Center Networking
Crehan Research: Data Center Networking

"Generative AI is potentially the biggest killer application to emerge in decades," said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. "As the de facto data center networking technology, with an installed base of over 400 million switch ports as well as the proven ability to incorporate additional features to handle the requirements of new applications, we expect Ethernet to be the main enabler of these workloads," he said. "Already, Ethernet networking is seeing generative AI enabling deployments in five of the top seven hyperscale cloud service providers, as well as the world's fastest supercomputers including the Frontier exascale system and the Aurora system."  

In conjunction with strong adoption of high-speed Ethernet switches to handle generative AI applications, Crehan's report also predicts rapid growth in 100-Gbps SerDes shipments. The company expects this technology to surpass 50-Gbps SerDes shipments to become the most-deployed data center Ethernet switch SerDes speed within three years.

"100-Gbps SerDes are the building blocks for the next generation of ultra-high-bandwidth data center Ethernet switch silicon products," Crehan said. "That includes Broadcom's Tomahawk 5 and Jericho3-AI as well as Cisco's Silicon One G200, which will serve as the data center networking foundations for the next phase of generative AI adoption."

About Crehan Research Inc.

Crehan Research Inc. produces reports with very detailed statistics and information on the data center switch and server-class adapter & LOM/controller (NIC) markets.  The company's reports are supported with rich insights and context to deliver increased value.  For more information about Crehan Research Inc. email [email protected], phone 650-273-8400, or visit www.CrehanResearch.com.

SOURCE Crehan Research Inc.

Also from this source

Merchant-Built Ethernet SmartNIC Revenues - including DPUs and IPUs -Tripled in the First Half of 2023, Reports Crehan Research

Merchant-Built Ethernet SmartNIC Revenues - including DPUs and IPUs -Tripled in the First Half of 2023, Reports Crehan Research

Revenues for the merchant-built Ethernet smartNIC market, which includes Data Processing Units (DPUs) and Infrastructure Process Units (IPUs), more...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.