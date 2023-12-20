Generative AI (GenAI) 2023 and Beyond: Growth Opportunities in CX, Advanced Analytics, KM Performance, Language Translation at Scale

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready, Set, Go! The Race is on to Capitalize on Generative AI in the Contact Center" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generative AI (GenAI) has sparked significant interest and shows great potential in enhancing business operations through the automation of routine tasks, streamlining workflows, and offering intelligent insights to boost efficiency, quality, and performance.

The continuous evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has given rise to GenAI, with profound implications for businesses across various industries. GenAI leverages foundational machine learning models to create novel data, spanning text, images, audio, video, and even programming code. Drawing insights from existing datasets, these models exhibit impressive natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities, introducing a human-like aspect to AI.

In the realm of customer experience (CX) and contact centers, GenAI's impact is rapidly expanding. It represents a next-generation AI for contact centers, building upon initial AI applications such as intelligent virtual agents, personalization, and advanced analytics. The added value brought by GenAI to CX and contact centers is considerable. Being a relatively recent technology, GenAI is evolving swiftly, and the contact center ecosystem is actively integrating it into technology stacks, leading to a competitive "arms race" focused on GenAI implementation.

As GenAI gains traction in the CX industry, this study delves deeply into its applications within contact centers and the current growth opportunities facilitated by this technology.

Key Topics Covered

1. CX Context for Generative AI Background

  • GenAI Background
  • Traditional AI vs. GenAI for CX
  • GenAI for CX

2. Growth Environment: GenAI Foundation

  • Foundation of GenAI
  • Foundational Model Options for GenAI
  • Foundational Model Use Options: Prompt Tuning
  • Foundational Model Use Options: Fine-tuning
  • Foundational Model Use Options: Custom Models
  • Foundational Model Option Factors
  • Ethical AI Principles Emerging as a Core Aspect of AI Technology Implementation

3. Growth Environment: Key GenAI Applications for CX

  • GenAI CX Application Evolution
  • CX/Contact Center GenAI-infused Applications
  • Evolution of GenAI for CX: What's Next?
  • The Growing GenAI for CX Ecosystem

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Analytics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: KM Performance
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Language Translation at Scale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2im9k!-the-race-on-capitalize-on?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Drafting Commercial Contracts, 2 Day Online Training Course for Enhancing Legal & Business Agreements

Drafting Commercial Contracts, 2 Day Online Training Course for Enhancing Legal & Business Agreements

The "Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Negotiate and draft clear and concise...
Global Veterinary Rapid Test Kits Market Report 2023-2028 - Concentrated Industry Dominated by Leading Players Zoetis Services and IDEXX LABS, with Over 40% Market Share

Global Veterinary Rapid Test Kits Market Report 2023-2028 - Concentrated Industry Dominated by Leading Players Zoetis Services and IDEXX LABS, with Over 40% Market Share

The "Veterinary Rapid Test Kits Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.