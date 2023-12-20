Generative AI (GenAI) 2023 and Beyond: Growth Opportunities in CX, Advanced Analytics, KM Performance, Language Translation at Scale

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready, Set, Go! The Race is on to Capitalize on Generative AI in the Contact Center" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generative AI (GenAI) has sparked significant interest and shows great potential in enhancing business operations through the automation of routine tasks, streamlining workflows, and offering intelligent insights to boost efficiency, quality, and performance.

The continuous evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has given rise to GenAI, with profound implications for businesses across various industries. GenAI leverages foundational machine learning models to create novel data, spanning text, images, audio, video, and even programming code. Drawing insights from existing datasets, these models exhibit impressive natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities, introducing a human-like aspect to AI.

In the realm of customer experience (CX) and contact centers, GenAI's impact is rapidly expanding. It represents a next-generation AI for contact centers, building upon initial AI applications such as intelligent virtual agents, personalization, and advanced analytics. The added value brought by GenAI to CX and contact centers is considerable. Being a relatively recent technology, GenAI is evolving swiftly, and the contact center ecosystem is actively integrating it into technology stacks, leading to a competitive "arms race" focused on GenAI implementation.

As GenAI gains traction in the CX industry, this study delves deeply into its applications within contact centers and the current growth opportunities facilitated by this technology.

Key Topics Covered

1. CX Context for Generative AI Background

GenAI Background

Traditional AI vs. GenAI for CX

GenAI for CX

2. Growth Environment: GenAI Foundation

Foundation of GenAI

Foundational Model Options for GenAI

Foundational Model Use Options: Prompt Tuning

Foundational Model Use Options: Fine-tuning

Foundational Model Use Options: Custom Models

Foundational Model Option Factors

Ethical AI Principles Emerging as a Core Aspect of AI Technology Implementation

3. Growth Environment: Key GenAI Applications for CX

GenAI CX Application Evolution

CX/Contact Center GenAI-infused Applications

Evolution of GenAI for CX: What's Next?

The Growing GenAI for CX Ecosystem

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2: KM Performance

Growth Opportunity 3: Language Translation at Scale

