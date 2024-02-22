Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market Projected to Surge, with Deep Learning Leading the Way to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Feb, 2024, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a latest comprehensive analysis, the global pharmaceutical industry is poised to witness a transformative growth trajectory through the integration of generative AI. As traditional drug discovery and clinical trial design evolve, generative AI emerges as a pivotal technological advancement, driving efficiency and innovation. Anticipated to flourish at an impressive CAGR of 29.5% from 2024 to 2030, this sector represents a frontier of unprecedented opportunities in clinical research and development.

Contributing factors to this remarkable growth include the burgeoning need for revolutionary drug discovery, the generation of synthetic data for clinical trials, and a heightened focus on patient-specific treatment plans. The advent of generative AI not only streamlines the identification and analysis of large patient datasets but also enhances the monitoring of drug safety and efficacy.

Groundbreaking Applications Spearhead Generative AI Integration

Generative AI is categorized into various segments, encompassing Small Molecule and Large Molecule types, and utilizes advanced technologies like Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing. Among these, Deep Learning stands out as the dominant technology segment, given its robust ability to discern patterns and synthesize insights from extensive datasets.

This is particularly significant in the drug discovery domain, which continues to secure the largest segment due to the vast analysis requirements of chemical structures and related data.

Geographically, North America is projected to maintain its lead in the market. The rise of chronic diseases coupled with the stronghold of major industry players in the region underscores North America's pivotal role in the upward trend of generative AI within pharmaceuticals.

  • Small Molecule and Large Molecule by Type
  • Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing by Technology
  • Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery by Application
  • North America Leads Regional Market

Key players recognized for fueling innovation and shaping the competitive landscape include distinguished names such as Bayer, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, BenevolentAI, and several others. These companies are trailblazers, investing in research and development, expanding their facilities, and leveraging technological integrations to meet the accelerating demands.

Unveiling Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

Experts outline the intricate market dynamics at play, delving into facets such as key challenges, competitive threats, customer demand shifts, and emerging trends. Critical strategic analysis such as merger and acquisition activities, and prominent developments spearheaded by industry leaders are crucial in understanding the market's direction. As these innovators continue to launch novel products and intensify their foray into uncharted territories, the industry's landscape is expected to reshape significantly in the coming years.

The report furnishes a host of insights revealing successful strategies, growth opportunities across diverse markets and types, and detailed segmentation analyses. It offers a lens into the industry's potency based on Porter's Five Forces model and illuminates the potential trajectory of the generative AI in the pharmaceutical sector. As the industry continues to surge into a new era, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the transformative outcomes promised by generative AI's maturation and widespread adoption in the pharmaceutical domain.

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical by Segment

The study includes a forecast for generative AI in the global pharmaceutical by type, technology, application, and region.

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Type

  • Small Molecule
  • Large Molecule

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Technology

  • Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Querying Method
  • Context-Aware Processing
  • Others

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Application

  • Clinical Trial Research
  • Drug Discovery
  • Research and Development
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Bayer
  • Insilico Medicine
  • Atomwise
  • BenevolentAI
  • Numerate
  • XtalPi
  • Berg Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd2t5s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Smart Insulin Patch Market Forecast Reveals Rapid Growth by 2030, Amid Rising Diabetes Prevalence

Smart Insulin Patch Market Forecast Reveals Rapid Growth by 2030, Amid Rising Diabetes Prevalence

The "Smart Insulin Patch Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Calcium Gluconate Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $148 Million by 2030 - Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand

Global Calcium Gluconate Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $148 Million by 2030 - Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand

The "Calcium Gluconate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Calcium Gluconate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.