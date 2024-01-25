Generative AI Market by Technology, Component, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024 - 2029: Generative AI Services to Grow at 43.9% CAGR, Representing a $2.5B Market by 2029

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative AI Market by Technology, Component, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the anticipated impact of the generative AI market in various areas including ChatGPT in embedded consumer devices, IoT systems, software, and general-purpose platforms. The report discusses the inherent relation of generative AI with AGI, ASI, and strong AI, the impact of enabling technology like 5G, Industry 4.0, MEC, self-driven networks, and others, and the potential application and use cases in different industry verticals.

Select Findings from Report:

  • North America will lead Generative AI market globally through 2029
  • Healthcare will be the leading industry vertical for generative AI through 2029
  • API-enabled solutions will be fasted growing opportunity at 47% CAGR through 2029
  • Generative AI services will grow at 43.9% CAGR, representing a $2.5B market by 2029
  • The media, advertising, and entertainment vertical will be a $17.9B opportunity by 2029

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that is capable of generating new and original data or content, such as images, music, or text. Unlike other types of AI, which are designed to recognize and classify existing data, generative AI uses algorithms to create new data that did not previously exist. This is done by analyzing patterns and relationships within the data and generating new content based on those patterns.

The technology is advancing rapidly, with new models and architectures being developed to improve the quality and diversity of generated content. The technology like GANs, transformers, and VAEs, which allowed for more realistic and complex generative models. However, challenges still existed in areas such as data privacy and bias, which needed to be addressed to ensure ethical and fair use of the technology.

The market is driven by the increasing need for automation and the growing adoption of generative AI in various industries. Additionally, the rise of deep learning algorithms and the availability of large datasets have also fueled market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Defining Generative AI
2.2 How Generative AI Functions
2.3 Generative AI and Ethics
2.4 Generative AI to Replace Many Human Functions
2.5 Market Segmentation Analysis
2.6 Market Dynamic Analysis
2.7 Pandemic Impact Analysis
2.8 Generative AI Value Chain Analysis
2.9 Regulatory Scenario Analysis
2.10 Competitive Landscape Analysis
2.11 Recent Industry Development
2.12 Generative AI Investment Analysis

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Generative AI Infrastructure Analysis
3.2 Generative AI Software Analysis
3.3 Generative AI Technology Analysis
3.4 Enabling Technology and Impact Analysis
3.5 Generative AI Product Analysis: Text vs. Video vs. Image
3.6 Generative AI Deployment Analysis: On-premise vs. Cloud vs. Hybrid
3.7 Generative AI Adoption Analysis: SMBs vs. Large Enterprise vs. Government Institute
3.8 Generative AI Application and Use Case Analysis

4.0 Generative AI Company Analysis

  • Adept AI Labs
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
  • AIBrian Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Altair Engineering Inc.
  • Amazon Inc.
  • Anthropic
  • Apple Inc.
  • Archistar Pty Ltd
  • ARM Limited
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Buddy
  • Circle Labs
  • Cisco Systems
  • CloudMinds
  • CoLane
  • CommonSim-1 
  • CoPilot
  • Cresta
  • D-ID (De-Identification Ltd.)
  • Deepdub.ai
  • Descript
  • Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.
  • EmailTriager
  • Fiddler AI
  • General Electric
  • General Vision Inc.
  • Genie AI Ltd.
  • Glean Technologies Inc.
  • Grain
  • Graphcore
  • H2O.ai
  • Hebbia AI
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • HubSpot (Motion AI)
  • Hugging Face
  • IBM Corporation (SXiQ)
  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • iRobot Corporation
  • Jasper AI
  • LG Electronics
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Meta Platform
  • Microchip Technology
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • MOSTLY AI
  • Nuance Communications Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • OthersideAI (HyperWrite)
  • Otter.ai
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • RelationalAI
  • Rephrase.ai
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Sanas.ai
  • Scribe
  • Sentient.io
  • SK Telecom
  • Snowflake Inc
  • SoftBank Robotics Holding
  • SparkCognition Inc.
  • Stability AI
  • Synthesia Limited
  • Thales Group
  • Tonic.ai
  • Ultraleap 
  • Weights & Biases
  • Wind River Systems Inc.

5.0 Generative AI Market Analysis and Forecasts 2024 - 2029
5.1 Global Generative AI Market 2024 - 2029
5.2 Regional Generative AI Market 2024 - 2029
5.3 Global Generative AI Embedded Unit Deployment 2024 - 2029
5.3.1 Global Generative AI Embedded Unit Deployment 2024 - 2029
5.3.2 Global Generative AI Embedded Unit Deployment by Component
5.3.3 Global Generative AI Embedded Unit Deployment by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

