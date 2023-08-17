Generative AI market to grow by USD 34.69 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for AI-generated content will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generative AI market size is estimated to grow by USD 34,695.37 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 32.65% according to Technavio. Download a sample report now!

Generative AI market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generative AI Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., DataRobot Inc., De Identification Ltd., Diabatix NV, Genie AI Ltd., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., LeewayHertz, Microsoft Corp., MOSTLY AI Solutions MP GmbH, nTopology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Rephrase Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Synthesia Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Component (Software and Services), Technology (Transformers, Generative adversarial networks (GANs), Variational autoencoder (VAE), and Diffusion networks), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the generative AI market, request a sample report

Generative AI market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., DataRobot Inc., De Identification Ltd., Diabatix NV, Genie AI Ltd., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., LeewayHertz, Microsoft Corp., MOSTLY AI Solutions MP GmbH, nTopology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Rephrase Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Synthesia Ltd.

Generative AI market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing demand for AI-generated content drives the generative AI market. The market experiences demand due to factors such as the growing preference for AI for generating articles, reports, blogs, and other digital content across industries. This is because industries use this AI-generated content to grab people's attention and improve engagement.

Various news agencies utilize AI to create news articles from raw data such as financial reports, weather predictions, or sports statistics. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the generative AI market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The acceleration in the deployment of large language models (LLM) is an emerging generative AI market trend.

Key Challenges - Lack of quality data challenges the growth of the generative AI market.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The generative AI market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this generative AI market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the generative AI market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the generative AI market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the generative AI market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of generative AI market vendors

Generative AI market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,695.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 66% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., DataRobot Inc., De Identification Ltd., Diabatix NV, Genie AI Ltd., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., LeewayHertz, Microsoft Corp., MOSTLY AI Solutions MP GmbH, nTopology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Rephrase Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Synthesia Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

