Generative AI Platform MindStudio Announces Serverless AI Functions For Developers

"There are some things that Generative AI makes incredibly easy that would be impossible to accomplish by writing traditional code, especially when it comes to subjective tasks like personalization, recommendation, and content moderation. MindStudio's new Serverless AI Functions make it easy to bring AI-driven decision-making and supervision into existing software workflows to accomplish the kinds of tasks that would previously require giant machine learning pipelines or cost-intensive, human-powered operations," said Sean Thielen, MindStudio CTO.

With the new offering, developers create MindStudio workflows that orchestrate one or more language models to complete a task (for example, automatically flagging whether or not a user-submitted product review is "low quality" or "spam" based on a set of custom criteria, or automatically personalizing notification text based on a user's previous purchases in an ecommerce application), and can then easily integrate those workflows into their software applications, invoking them in the same way as they work with traditional code. This new way of leveraging the power of AI moves beyond chatbots and other general-purpose systems to turn AI into bite-sized components that complete discrete tasks, creating a new kind of software able to take advantage of both the rigid power of code and the subjective decision-making ability of AI.

MindStudio for Developers also includes access to over 50 leading AI models that can be mixed and matched inside a single function; robust debugging, logging and observability; unified billing and access control; and enterprise-grade security, privacy, and compliance.

Serverless AI Functions are available today in MindStudio.

About MindStudio

With over 80,000 AIs deployed in enterprises, governments, and SMBs around the world, MindStudio is the leading choice for businesses using AI to build automations and custom applications. MindStudio's no-code builder supports over 50 leading generative AI models, making it the most powerful and easy-to-use platform for AI development.

MindStudio launched in May 2023 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

MindStudio for Developers Official Product Page

VIDEO: MindStudio for Developers API Demo

SOURCE MindStudio