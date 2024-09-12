Generative AI Solution for Patent Research and Analysis from DorothyAI Launches Today

AskDot democratizes access to their global patent database and expert analysis to increase filing success rate

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DorothyAI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven (AI) intellectual property (IP) management solutions, today announced the launch of AskDot, a breakthrough generative AI tool revolutionizing patent research and analysis.

"Patent professionals are challenged with how to manage a rapid influx of data and filers are face high costs for expert research and analysis," said Sharon Shofner-Meyer, president and chairman of DorothyAI. "Filing a patent is a resource intensive process and only a third of filings are successful. We've addressed these obstacles head on with AskDot by democratizing access to the largest patent database in the world and creating a tool that both individual inventors and large enterprises can use to drive their patent strategy and increase filing success."

AskDot is the ultimate digital assistant for optimizing IP and R&D workflows. The platform's unmatched global patent database coupled with multilingual document support, also brings a new level of inclusivity to patent management, expanding its utility to international users. With the click of a button, users can search for specific patents, compare multiple patents or summarize complex patent data in different languages.

"Our goal is to make this tool as intuitive and powerful as possible, and we are only scratching the surface of its potential," said Shofner-Meyer.

AskDot is available via subscription and integrates with the company's flagship product suite including Novelty, Freedom, CrossCite, People+AI and InsightView. Together, these tools streamline and enhance the efficiency of IP management processes.

To learn more about AskDot and schedule a demo, please visit dorothyai.com.

About DorothyAI

DorothyAI is a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven intellectual property management solutions. In collaboration with directors at Carnegie Mellon University, DorothyAI's team of intellectual property professionals, artificial intelligence developers and data scientists develops foundational tools for patent workflow, solving the biggest problems vexing the industry. For more information, visit dorothyai.com.

