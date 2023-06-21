Generative Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Globally Disruptive Technology, 2023 Study - Opportunities in Industry-specific Solutions, Advisory and Implementation Services, & Data Management

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Globally Disruptive Technology" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprise Generative AI will be critical for vendors and service providers to assess the potential application opportunities for adoption use cases and establish strategic partners to develop strong value propositions and accelerate go-to-market strategies.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications have captured widespread attention from enterprise and consumer segments. This technology marks an inflection point in AI adoption, with the potential to transform business models, company functions, and job roles.

While enterprise adoption is still nascent, organizations are exploring the potential impact and seeking to understand the steps to build adoption readiness. In addition, Generative AI comes with legal and ethical concerns that must be considered and planned for.

Enterprises must encourage a culture of experimentation and simultaneously follow a structured approach to prioritize use cases and accelerate implementation.

The technology's significance and disruptive potential create new growth opportunities across the information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem for digital infrastructure applications, boosting algorithm training and application deployments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Generative Artificial Intelligence
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Technology Overview

  • Overview of Generative AI
  • Background of Foundation Models
  • Description of Key Generative AI Foundation Models
  • Overview of Generative AI Segmentation
  • Overview of Generative AI - ChatGPT

3. Enterprise Generative AI

  • Generative AI for Enterprises
  • Generative AI - Key Use Cases
  • Generative AI - Implementation Steps
  • Generative AI Implementation - Key Considerations

4. Generative AI Ecosystem

  • Generative AI Ecosystem
  • Public Cloud Service Providers are Key Industry Participants in the Generative AI Ecosystem
  • AWS - Key Offerings
  • Google - Key Offerings
  • Alibaba - Key Offerings

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Industry-specific Generative AI Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Data Management Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu6x0c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023: Advances in Generative, Multimodal, Conversational, and Edge AI Solutions to Offer New Monetization Avenues

Global Online Dissolved Gas Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027: Emerging Opportunities in the Duval Pentagon Method, DGA and Artificial Intelligence, & Online DGA with Partial Discharge Monitoring

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.