Generative Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Globally Disruptive Technology, 2023 Study - Opportunities in Industry-specific Solutions, Advisory and Implementation Services, & Data Management

21 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Globally Disruptive Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Enterprise Generative AI will be critical for vendors and service providers to assess the potential application opportunities for adoption use cases and establish strategic partners to develop strong value propositions and accelerate go-to-market strategies.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications have captured widespread attention from enterprise and consumer segments. This technology marks an inflection point in AI adoption, with the potential to transform business models, company functions, and job roles.
While enterprise adoption is still nascent, organizations are exploring the potential impact and seeking to understand the steps to build adoption readiness. In addition, Generative AI comes with legal and ethical concerns that must be considered and planned for.
Enterprises must encourage a culture of experimentation and simultaneously follow a structured approach to prioritize use cases and accelerate implementation.
The technology's significance and disruptive potential create new growth opportunities across the information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem for digital infrastructure applications, boosting algorithm training and application deployments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Generative Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Technology Overview
- Overview of Generative AI
- Background of Foundation Models
- Description of Key Generative AI Foundation Models
- Overview of Generative AI Segmentation
- Overview of Generative AI - ChatGPT
3. Enterprise Generative AI
- Generative AI for Enterprises
- Generative AI - Key Use Cases
- Generative AI - Implementation Steps
- Generative AI Implementation - Key Considerations
4. Generative AI Ecosystem
- Generative AI Ecosystem
- Public Cloud Service Providers are Key Industry Participants in the Generative AI Ecosystem
- AWS - Key Offerings
- Google - Key Offerings
- Alibaba - Key Offerings
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Industry-specific Generative AI Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Management Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu6x0c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article