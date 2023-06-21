Generative Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Globally Disruptive Technology, 2023 Study - Opportunities in Industry-specific Solutions, Advisory and Implementation Services, & Data Management

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Globally Disruptive Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprise Generative AI will be critical for vendors and service providers to assess the potential application opportunities for adoption use cases and establish strategic partners to develop strong value propositions and accelerate go-to-market strategies.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications have captured widespread attention from enterprise and consumer segments. This technology marks an inflection point in AI adoption, with the potential to transform business models, company functions, and job roles.

While enterprise adoption is still nascent, organizations are exploring the potential impact and seeking to understand the steps to build adoption readiness. In addition, Generative AI comes with legal and ethical concerns that must be considered and planned for.

Enterprises must encourage a culture of experimentation and simultaneously follow a structured approach to prioritize use cases and accelerate implementation.

The technology's significance and disruptive potential create new growth opportunities across the information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem for digital infrastructure applications, boosting algorithm training and application deployments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Generative Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Technology Overview

Overview of Generative AI

Background of Foundation Models

Description of Key Generative AI Foundation Models

Overview of Generative AI Segmentation

Overview of Generative AI - ChatGPT

3. Enterprise Generative AI

Generative AI for Enterprises

Generative AI - Key Use Cases

Generative AI - Implementation Steps

Generative AI Implementation - Key Considerations

4. Generative AI Ecosystem

Generative AI Ecosystem

Public Cloud Service Providers are Key Industry Participants in the Generative AI Ecosystem

AWS - Key Offerings

Google - Key Offerings

Alibaba - Key Offerings

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Industry-specific Generative AI Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Management Services

