Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in Healthcare Research Report 2023: Realizing the Potential - How Generative AI is Redefining Pharma and Healthcare Innovations

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meets Healthcare - New Prescription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delves into the world of generative AI and its transformative potential in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

From revolutionizing drug discovery and diagnostics to enhancing clinical documentation, this cutting-edge technology is driving significant advancements. While data privacy and human oversight remain important considerations, they are not hindering the tech revolution that is reshaping the pharma and healthcare sectors.

The report showcases real-world innovation examples, highlighting how players in the pharmaceutical industry are leveraging generative AI across various critical application areas specific to the sector.

Scope

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by generative AI use cases in the pharma and healthcare sector to present key trends.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report on pharma and healthcare innovations in generative AI, released by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises in the pharma and healthcare sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sector Exposure Map in genAI



2. Impact on the pharma value chain



3. Thought leadership



4. Major application areas



5. Key use cases



6. Real-world innovations



7. Outlook



8. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M HIS

HIS Absci

Adaptyv Bio

Carbon Health

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Clarify Health

DiagnaMed

Elevance Health

Eli Lilly

Epic Systems

Glass Health

Google

Harvard Medical School

Hebei University

University Huma.AI

IKS Health

Illumina

Insilico Medicine

Lumeris

Massive Bio

Microsoft

Novartis

NVIDIA

NYU Grossman School of Medicine

PathAI

Pieces Technologies

Quralis

Segmed

SimConverse

Skyscape

Solutionreach

Sygnature Discovery

Syntegra

Tempus

UNC Health

WELL Health

Wellspan Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ei0zea



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets