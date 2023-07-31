Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in Healthcare Research Report 2023: Realizing the Potential - How Generative AI is Redefining Pharma and Healthcare Innovations

This report delves into the world of generative AI and its transformative potential in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

From revolutionizing drug discovery and diagnostics to enhancing clinical documentation, this cutting-edge technology is driving significant advancements. While data privacy and human oversight remain important considerations, they are not hindering the tech revolution that is reshaping the pharma and healthcare sectors.

The report showcases real-world innovation examples, highlighting how players in the pharmaceutical industry are leveraging generative AI across various critical application areas specific to the sector.

Scope

  • Innovation Insights: innovation examples by generative AI use cases in the pharma and healthcare sector to present key trends.

Reasons to Buy

  • No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.
  • The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.
  • Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.
  • The innovation landscape report on pharma and healthcare innovations in generative AI, released by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises in the pharma and healthcare sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sector Exposure Map in genAI

2. Impact on the pharma value chain

3. Thought leadership

4. Major application areas

5. Key use cases

6. Real-world innovations

7. Outlook

8. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3M HIS
  • Absci
  • Adaptyv Bio
  • Carbon Health
  • Chinese Academy of Sciences
  • Clarify Health
  • DiagnaMed
  • Elevance Health
  • Eli Lilly
  • Epic Systems
  • Glass Health
  • Google
  • Harvard Medical School
  • Hebei University
  • Huma.AI
  • IKS Health
  • Illumina
  • Insilico Medicine
  • Lumeris
  • Massive Bio
  • Microsoft
  • Novartis
  • NVIDIA
  • NYU Grossman School of Medicine
  • PathAI
  • Pieces Technologies
  • Quralis
  • Segmed
  • SimConverse
  • Skyscape
  • Solutionreach
  • Sygnature Discovery
  • Syntegra
  • Tempus
  • UNC Health
  • WELL Health
  • Wellspan Health

